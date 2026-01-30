A note from the liquidator

Maria Daniel -

As we publish this final edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday, it is with a deep sense of respect for the employees, the readers, the advertisers, and the nation that I share this message. Whilst the process is not new to me as a liquidator, with every liquidation there are unique challenges and responsibilities which I take very seriously. The domino effect in our small country is always of concern as many businesses rely on each other in our small society.

The decision to place Newsday into liquidation was not taken lightly. Like many legacy media institutions around the world, Newsday faced the combined challenges of rising operational costs, a rapidly shifting digital landscape, and the structural decline of traditional advertising markets. My role as liquidator is to ensure an orderly and transparent wind-down of the business while acting in the best interests of all stakeholders.

The largest creditor in this process is however, the employees of the Newsday. Their severance obligations represent both a financial liability and a reflection of decades of service, sacrifice, and commitment. Their work told the nation’s stories, safeguarded its democracy, and built a newspaper that became part of everyday life in TT. Ensuring that they are treated with fairness and dignity remains the foremost priority of this liquidation. It is therefore important for all parties owing sums to the Newsday to recognise that collections will be key to enable these employees to get the financial reward that are as much 30-plus years (in some instances) to the organisation.

While this marks the end of publication under the Newsday banner, it is not the end of the value that has been created over the past 32 years. Newsday’s digital footprint remains significant with millions of annual website hits, strong and engaged social media followings, and one of the most extensive journalistic archives chronicling TT’s modern history. These assets and digital reach, brand equity, and an irreplaceable historical archive represent meaningful commercial value and form a key component of the liquidation process.

To support continuity during this transition, and until the assets are fully sold, businesses and organisations will have the opportunity to benefit from greatly reduced advertising rates, free digital subscriptions, and access to Newsday’s established national audience at costs well below prevailing market rates. These measures are designed both to support the business community and to maintain engagement with the platform during this period and provide funding for the operational expenses.

A call to prospective buyers and partners

The Newsday platform remains a uniquely positioned media asset: nationally recognised, digitally active, culturally embedded, and historically significant. Parties interested in acquiring or partnering to leverage Newsday’s brand, printing assets, digital channels, archives, or advertising reach are invited to formally express their interest.

Whether you are a media operator seeking expansion, an investor looking for a strong digital foothold, an academic institution valuing historical archives, or a corporate entity seeking a trusted communications platform, the opportunity now exists to secure a well‑established foundation with substantial growth potential.

So if you ever wanted to have the opportunity to reach the minds of many, here is your chance!

Enquiries regarding the sale of assets, advertising opportunities or expressions of interest can be directed to the Office of the Liquidator to the following contacts:

Maria.daniel@parthenon.ey.com

Wanda.alexander@parthenon.ey,com

kristien.c.jebodsingh@ey.com

All discussions will be held in confidence and in accordance with statutory requirements.

To our readers, thank you for welcoming Newsday into your homes, your workplaces, and your conversations for more than three decades.

To the staff, your work built this institution. Your contributions will not be forgotten.

To Trinidad and Tobago: the stories captured in these pages; your stories remain part of our national memory.

With respect to all stakeholders,

Maria Daniel

Liquidator, Trinidad and Tobago Newsday