A calling to tell people's stories

Photojournalist Angelo Marcelle "lived" on the streets in Arima to feel the isolation that the the homeless feel. -

To my readers, thank you. Thank you for walking this journey with me since 2005. What began as a simple moment of pride seeing my name printed beneath a photograph quickly grew into something far greater. It became a calling. A responsibility. A deep passion to tell the stories of the people and communities that make our country so beautifully diverse.

Along the way, you allowed me to step into lives beyond my own. I slept on the streets of Arima as a homeless man, not for spectacle, but to understand the silence, the hunger, the fear, and the resilience that many carry every day. I worked as a sanitation worker, lifting garbage under the hot sun, gaining respect for the unseen hands that keep our streets clean while rarely receiving the dignity they deserve. I bound myself to a wheelchair and navigated broken sidewalks and inaccessible spaces, confronting firsthand how our infrastructure often disables those it is meant to serve.

These experiences reshaped me. They taught me empathy beyond headlines and statistics. They reminded me that journalism is not just about reporting events, but about honouring human stories, amplifying unheard voices, and challenging the systems that fail our people.

To every reader who paused, reflected, shared, debated, and cared, thank you. Your support gave these stories purpose. Your engagement gave them power and your trust allowed me to keep showing up, camera and pen/phone in hand, determined to tell the truth with compassion.

This journey has never been mine alone. It has always been ours.