Undercover cooler fete full of vibes, energy

Grenadian singer/songwriter, Keron "Lil Kerry" Noel gets hands in the air during his performance at Farmhouse Events' "Undercover" cooler experience last Saturday - Overtime Media

The stars aligned recently and greatness outshined all anxiety and uncertainty as Farmhouse Events brought a magical mix of merriment to Drew Manor in Santa Cruz with their Undercover cooler party. The vibe was electric and the energy was palpable as truckloads of gorgeous females gathered for an unforgettable night of music, reconnections and celebration.

The atmosphere was abuzz with excitement and it was clear that everyone came prepared to let loose and have a good time. The lineup of DJs and live performers was carefully curated to ensure a marvelous mix of music and did not disappoint, with engaging appearances from crowd favourites: Freetown – with their wholesome, feel-good aesthetic; Viking Ding Dong – with his comedic interjections and the dynamic duo of Full Blown, who brought the R&B love energy complete with a quick reminder of their smash Big Links riddim success of 2025, said a release from Overtime Media.

These artistes all brought their A-game, delivering energetic and energising performances that got the crowd moving amidst the ongoing conversations and reunions. However, the real showstoppers were the Grenadian sensations, Alex "Muddy" Cuffie and Keron "Lil Kerry" Noel, who brought the house down with their infectious jab energy and undeniable charisma and connection to our culture and festivities. The massive Undercover crowd embraced their neighbours to the north completely and celebrated their unique sound and style, encouraging encores from each as MC Ancil "Blaze" Isaac announced members of the cast in turn and DJs Wayne Small, Team Joy, Adam, Gonzo and Kenez kept the vibes flowing all night long.

From entry to exit, it wasn't just the music that made this event special – the atmosphere was lush and vibrant, with cool signage and photo backgrounds that made for the perfect Instagram moments. The venue was transformed into a backyard bashment, complete with twinkling lights overhead and colourful decorations arpund the edges. The women added an extra touch of glamour to the night. From stylish outfits to stunning hairstyles, everyone looked and felt like a million bucks, the release said.

This event was a true celebration of the Carnival spirit with Next Level Devils igniting the entrance, moko jumbies parading around the dancefloor all night and the One Band One Sound rhythm section creating a pulsating exit soundtrack to escort patrons back to their vehicles and homes safely.