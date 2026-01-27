Thank you forgiving us a voice

THE EDITOR: It would be remiss of me not to say "thank you" to the Newsday for giving so many of us a voice over the past 32 years.

It was a privilege to read the various opinions on different topics, especially from my fellow letter-writers.

Newsday did very well as a stand-alone newspaper.

I wish the Newsday staff God's blessings and all the best in your future endeavours. This ending signals a new beginning.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope