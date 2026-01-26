Tameika Daniel crowned 2026 National Calypso Queen

TAMEIKA DANIEL captured the 2026 National Calypso Queen title with a powerful performance that blended striking visual presentation and sharp social commentary.

Daniel took the stage on January 25, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. She was dressed in a flowing white gown and an isicholo, the traditional flared headwear of the Zulu people. The look was completed with a glittering navy-blue waterfall necklace, creating an ethereal visual.

Her winning song, No Love, struck the audience with the force of a headline. Through pointed lyrics, Daniel delivered a hard-hitting critique of modern society, stripping away pretence to expose what she portrayed as a growing coldness among people.

She sang of a world in which the “it takes a village” philosophy has been replaced by a disconnected “every man for himself” mentality, arguing this erosion of empathy lies at the heart of rising crime and social decay.

The competition was fierce, reflected in a tightly contested leaderboard. Naomi Sinnette secured second place after a strong showing, followed by Kerine “Tiny” Williams-Figaro in third and Alana “Lady Watchman” Sinnette-Khan in fourth.

Ultimately, No Love stood out as a plea for a return to humanity. Through her lyrics, Daniel urged citizens to reconnect with compassion, suggesting unity, rather than indifference, is essential to building a better nation.