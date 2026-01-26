Strengthening Tobago democracy strengthens nation

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - ALVA VIARRUEL

MICHAEL BAPTISTE

RECENT parliamentary debate on amendments to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Act deserves careful public reflection, because what is at stake is not partisan advantage, but the quality of governance and democratic legitimacy in Tobago and, by extension, the entire country. The contribution of the Prime Minister during the second reading of the bill provides a clear and compelling case for why these reforms are both necessary and overdue.

At its heart, the bill recognises a simple truth: Tobago has changed, and its institutions must evolve accordingly. Since reforms in 2021 expanded the THA from 17 to 20 members and increased the number of elected Assembly members, Tobago’s governance workload has grown significantly. Yet the executive structure and procedural safeguards remained largely frozen in an earlier era. This mismatch has placed unnecessary strain on governance, service delivery, and democratic accountability.

The proposed amendments address this imbalance in a practical and forward-looking manner. By removing an arbitrary cap on the number of secretaries who may serve on the Executive Council, the bill allows the Chief Secretary to assign portfolios in a way that reflects the real scope of Tobago’s responsibilities. With over 30 areas of responsibility listed in the fifth schedule of the act, it is unreasonable to expect a handful of secretaries to manage such a wide remit effectively.

Portfolio specialisation is not political excess; it is sound administration. Clearer divisions of responsibility lead to better oversight, stronger expertise, and more consistent delivery of services to the people of Tobago.

Equally important is the proposal to increase the quorum for THA sittings from nine to 12 members. This is not a technical adjustment, as some may suggest. A quorum is the foundation of democratic legitimacy. Under the existing law, fewer than half of the Assembly’s members could lawfully take decisions binding on the entire body and, by extension, the people of Tobago.

In a 20-member Assembly, that standard falls short of modern democratic expectations. Raising the quorum to 12 ensures that decisions are taken with meaningful majority participation, reducing the risk of distortion by small factions and reinforcing public confidence in the Assembly’s work.

The Prime Minister was correct to emphasise that democracy is not meant to be convenient for narrow groups. It is meant to be representative, transparent, and credible. These reforms strengthen those principles rather than weaken them.

Beyond the technical amendments, the bill must also be understood within the broader context of the government’s relationship with Tobago. The Prime Minister made it clear that Tobago is not treated as an afterthought or a political token, but as a full partner in national development.

That commitment is reflected not only in words, but in action: record financial allocations to Tobago in the national budget, tangible economic initiatives such as export licensing to support local industry, renewed housing projects, and investments in social infrastructure for families and children.

Institutional reform is a natural extension of that approach. Tobago’s long-standing aspirations for greater self-governance cannot be realised through outdated statutory limits and underpowered structures. Strong autonomy requires strong institutions – capable, flexible, and democratically legitimate. This bill takes a measured step in that direction by modernising governance without undermining accountability.

Critics may argue that these changes expand political space or add positions unnecessarily. That argument ignores the reality that representation has already expanded, responsibilities have increased, and governance demands have intensified. Responsible leadership requires aligning institutional capacity with institutional mandate. Anything less risks inefficiency, burnout, and weakened oversight.

In a time when public trust in institutions is fragile, reforms that strengthen democratic participation and improve service delivery should be welcomed, not resisted. The amendments to the THA Act are modest in drafting but meaningful in impact. They signal respect for Tobago’s mandate, confidence in its leadership, and commitment to a future built on partnership rather than tokenism.

Strengthening Tobago’s democracy strengthens the nation as a whole. This bill deserves broad public support as a practical step toward more effective governance, deeper autonomy, and a more balanced and united TT.