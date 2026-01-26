Rio Claro man stabbed, house set on fire

- File photo

Police are investigating an incident in which a Rio Claro man was stabbed several times, and his house was set ablaze early on January 25.

Police said a 59-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were asleep when they heard someone calling outside the home around 3.30 am. The male occupant went outside and saw a man known to him armed with a knife, who then stabbed him several times.

The female occupant then ran out the front door as the suspect allegedly set the house on fire. Officers of the Rio Claro Fire Station responded, but the structure was completely destroyed.