Policing social media ban easier said than done

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

OSEI BENN

FOR YEARS now, TT’s most reliable babysitter hasn’t worn shoes, charged overtime, or complained about traffic. It glows. It scrolls. And it answers to the name TikTok.

So, when news broke that the Prime Minister is considering a social media ban for children under 12, the reactions were predictable. Some parents applauded. Some laughed. Some quietly checked their child’s phone to confirm the account was already set to age 19.

On paper, the idea sounds simple and noble: protect children from harmful content and give young minds a chance before algorithms begin shaping their world view. In practice, however, this is where policy theory collides with Caribbean reality.

Globally, TT would not be alone. Australia has implemented the world’s most aggressive approach, banning social media outright for anyone under 16 and placing enforcement obligations directly on platforms. France requires parental consent for children under 15. The UK is exploring similar restrictions, while parts of the US have already passed laws limiting accounts for younger users.

But here is the inconvenient truth: those countries have leverage.

Australia did not ask social media companies to comply. It told them to comply, backed by the threat of penalties that would actually hurt. TT, with fewer than two million people, does not command that kind of economic or political weight.

A locally passed ban would still depend almost entirely on global tech giants to enforce it. These are the same platforms that have struggled for years to keep children under 13 off services that already claim to prohibit them. If they cannot perfectly enforce their own rules worldwide, it is fair to ask how realistic enforcement would be for a small island state.

That raises the harder questions no one seems eager to answer. Would age verification require government ID, opening privacy concerns? Would internet service providers be expected to block access? Would parents, schools, or guardians face penalties? And in a society where devices, accounts, and passwords are routinely shared, how effective could such measures really be?

Supporters of a ban are not wrong about the risks. Excessive social media use has been linked to sleep disruption, cyberbullying, online grooming, and addictive design patterns that even adults struggle to manage. But critics are not wrong either. Research increasingly suggests that how children use social media matters more than simply how long they use it. Blanket bans can push young users into less visible and less moderated corners of the internet.

More importantly, a ban does not teach digital literacy. It merely postpones it.

The real question, then, is not whether TT should ban social media for under-12s. It is who is currently raising our children online. At present, the answer is algorithms designed far from our shores, optimised for engagement rather than well-being, and indifferent to local values.

A ban may send a message. But without regional co-operation, strong digital education in schools, meaningful parental support, and genuine accountability from tech companies, it risks becoming another law that looks powerful on paper and weak in practice.

The iPad babysitter may be getting fired. But unless we are prepared to step back into the room, something else will simply take its place.