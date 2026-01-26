Police probe rapes in Enterprise, La Brea

POLICE are investigating two separate reports of rape involving an 18-year-old in Enterprise and a 20-year-old in La Brea over the weekend.

According to reports, around 12.30 am on January 25, an 18-year-old woman was walking along Enterprise Street, Chaguanas, when she was approached by a man who identified himself as "Malcolm."

Police said the woman, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, agreed to accompany the man to his home. On arrival, the man allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent.

The suspect is described as being of African descent, slim-built, dark in complexion, and approximately five feet, six inches tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Investigations are ongoing, and police said the man was later identified.

In an unrelated incident, a 20-year-old woman from La Brea told police she was raped by her stepfather at their home on January 24.

The victim reported that around 11.30 am on January 24, she was changing her clothes in her mother’s bedroom when her stepfather entered and assaulted her. She made a formal report at the La Brea Police Station at around 5.30 pm on January 25.

The woman was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility for a medical examination. While the medical report noted no visible external injuries, it documented active internal bleeding and abrasions believed to have been inflicted by a sharp object.