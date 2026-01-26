Online registration glitches for migrants

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander -

Several members of the Venezuelan migrant community expressed frustration on January 26, the first day of registration under the Migrant Registration Framework (MRF), citing problems with the online portal – migrantregistration.gov.tt – and fears about their future.

Many complained that they were unable to complete the online registration process on the online platform, the first step towards legalising their status.

One man said when he tried to log in, he received a notification stating that his information was invalid.

Another said he encountered the same notification and was unable to reach the relevant page to complete the process.

Others raised concerns about whether migrants who were previously deported and later re-entered TT could face criminal prosecution and be arrested by law enforcement officers during the exercise.

Several people, fearful about their future, declined to have their names used.

Some migrants also took to social media to air their concerns.

One Facebook user posted that the registration page had collapsed, adding, “Slowly but surely, we have 30 days to do the registration.”

The registration exercise for all illegal migrants officially began on January 26, with applicants required to use the online portal.

According to the website, applicants must first create an account, log in, and complete Application Form 17A.

Applicants are then required to book an appointment, selecting a time and location where an immigration officer will review their application and supporting documents.

The list of supporting documents includes birth records, passport details, spouse information, travel details, employment history, travel documents for entry into TT, vaccination records and education information.

The final step requires applicants to print their documents and confirmation e-mail and present them at the in-person verification process, which is scheduled to begin at the end of February 2026.

The online registration period ends on February 25, while the specific start date for the in-person process has not yet been announced.

During in-person verification, applicants will undergo police background checks and mandatory fingerprinting.

Adult registrants are also required to pay a $700 registration fee.

This latest registration exercise applies to all illegal immigrants, regardless of nationality or whether they participated in previous registration initiatives.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander has said the updated initiative is a strategic move to promote equity and bolster national security.

At a post-Cabinet media briefing on January 22, Alexander urged all illegal migrants – whether they arrived in TT legally or not – to register.

Calls and messages to Alexander for comments on January 26 went unanswered.

The ministry identified the registration locations as the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, and the Dwight Yorke Stadium for the Tobago zone.

Officials from the Health Ministry are also expected to be present to conduct on-site health screenings.

Approved registrants will be issued a migrant registration card, which will legally authorise them to live and work in TT until December 31.

The ministry has reminded all undocumented migrants that participation in the exercise is essential, warning that failure to register within the stipulated period would result in deportation.

The ministry first announced the expansion of the framework in December.

The original programme, introduced in 2019 under the previous administration, allowed Venezuelans – the country’s largest migrant community – to register to live and work in Trinidad and Tobago.

An estimated 16,000 Venezuelans were registered under that exercise.

The online registration is ongoing.