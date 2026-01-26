NCIC president Surujdeo Mangaroo outlines vision for culture, youth and global reach

Surujdeo Mangaroo always seeks to inspire the youth. Here he speaks to young pannists a few years ago at Forres Reserve Primary School. -

Surujdeo Mangaroo was recently elected as the new president of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) in August 2025, bringing to the role more than two decades of experience in cultural leadership, youth development and international cultural exchange. Just months into his presidency, Mangaroo has made it clear that his vision for the organisation will build on its legacy while expanding opportunities for young people and strengthening the global presence of Indo-TT culture.

Mangaroo, a long-serving executive of the NCIC, has been involved with the organisation since 1998, initiated by the late Pundit Poornima and his wife Meera Gangapersad. By 1999, he assumed the pivotal role of chairman of Divali Nagar. In 2023, he became the first vice president of the NCIC.

In addition to his cultural endeavours, Mangaroo seamlessly manages a family life enriched by the marriage to Nadra Baksh in 1978. Together, they have four children, each now with families of their own. Alongside his familial responsibilities, he serves as the CEO of Trinity Insurance Brokers Limited.

Passion for Indian culture

Mangaroo’s passion for Indian culture finds its roots in childhood. While attending Palo Seco Secondary School, he was inspired by bhajan sessions conducted by Prof Anantanand Rambachan and teacher Raghuraj Bahadursingh. Their encouragement ignited a spark within him, leading to a lifelong commitment to cultural engagement.

Reflecting on his early leadership journey, he has acknowledged that growth came through perseverance and learning. Reflecting on his early days, Mangaroo humbly admitted, “I did not do a good job, but I was determined to prove my capabilities; otherwise, the rest is history.” This determination marked the beginning of a journey dedicated to promoting Indian culture both locally and globally.

Central to Mangaroo’s improved vision as president is youth empowerment. Over the years, he has pioneered and supported initiatives such as the NCIC Youth Champ Competition, the NCIC Dance Competition and Sangeet Pradarshan, a television programme designed to elevate standards in local singing and performance. Speaking on the importance of nurturing young talent, he explained that the goal is to prepare artistes not only for local stages, but for international platforms as well. “Our goal is to cultivate a new wave of artists in TT and across the diaspora who can not only excel domestically but also internationally,” he said, noting the global demand for Indian music and cultural expression.

As president, Mangaroo also intends to further expand the international footprint of NCIC’s flagship events, particularly Divali Nagar. Under his leadership in previous years, the event evolved from a local showcase into an internationally recognised cultural brand, reaching audiences across the Caribbean, North America and South America. “I feel accomplished taking the brand all over the Caribbean, North and South America,” he has said, describing cultural exchange as a powerful tool for connection and understanding.

Mangaroo believes that providing young artistes with opportunities to perform abroad is critical to cultural preservation and personal development. “We have an abundance of talent in our country, and most of them will never get that opportunity to travel abroad showcasing their talent. By giving them the opportunity, they can take their culture and talents abroad and excel.” As NCIC president, he plans to strengthen partnerships with regional and international organisations to make such exchanges more accessible.

His vision is also rooted in cultural education and national unity. Mangaroo has consistently emphasised that celebrating Indian culture is not about isolation, but about recognising its contribution to TT’s national identity. “Cherishing our culture is not merely about preserving the past; it is about honouring the resilience and contributions of those who came before us,” adding that cultural awareness promotes respect for diversity and unity among citizens.

Acknowledging the challenges that come with cultural leadership, Mangaroo has noted that promoting culture and youth development requires persistence in the face of stereotypes and limited resources. However, he maintains that the rewards far outweigh the difficulties. “The rewards of positively impacting lives and preserving our cultural heritage make it all worthwhile.”

Inspiring others to promote culture

Asked to offer advice to young individuals aspiring to promote their culture internationally, he urged them to overcome challenges and make a meaningful impact on a global scale.

Devoted to the promotion of culture, he has also taken the lead in establishing Neeleeji Events, where he serves as the executive director. Shows held by Neeleeji Events, offer valuable platforms for the youth, enabling them to exhibit their talents and contribute to the promotion of Indian culture.

Actively involved in mentoring young people, Mangaroo’s commitment to the youth is unwavering. Though he modestly refrains from sharing specific success stories, the positive transformations and achievements of the mentored youth in Indian culture locally, stand as a testament to his impactful mentorship.

Singer Nirmala Sesnarayan recounted her journey, “Mr Mangaroo and I met in 2004 during the Coca Cola Teen Talent Competition hosted by the NCIC. In 2008, he invited me to perform at Divali Nagar, recognising my talents. Subsequently, he encouraged me to join the Youth Arm Committee of the NCIC, where I became its inaugural vice chairman. In 2009, he offered Ravi Jagroop and me an opportunity to perform in Suriname for a

baithak gana/local classical concert with singer Kries Ramkhelawan, marking the beginning of many collaborations.” The success of her first concert in Suriname led to performances in Guadeloupe for a Gopio conference in 2012, arranged by Mangaroo. “These experiences extended to Divali Nagar USA (Ft Lauderdale) in 2013, where I performed and built relationships with pundit Neil Dev Persad, leading to future collaborations in Florida. Mr Mangaroo has always encouraged me to spread my wings and serve my role as not just a performer but as a cultural ambassador. I admire his drive, his perseverance, his passion and his true understanding of his God given life purpose. I am forever grateful to him for choosing me, not just as a daughter but as someone he decided to take along the cultural journey.”

Thirty-four-year-old local classical singer Ravi Jagroop echoed similar sentiments stating, “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to Mr Mangaroo for his unwavering support in nurturing my musical talents and for offering invaluable opportunities to showcase my abilities. His guidance and encouragement have played a pivotal role in shaping me both as an artiste and as an individual. Without his mentorship, I would not have achieved what I have today. I am deeply thankful to him.”

Also commenting on Mangaroo’s commitment to Indian culture was Bobby Seenath, Founder of the Mahatma Gandhi Charitable Organisation which strongly focuses on promoting youth talent aligned with its broader goals of promoting peace, love, and togetherness, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s vision. Seenath related, “Since 2008, Surujdeo Mangaroo has supported us and today he is our senior advisor and one of our main sponsors. He approached us when I returned to Trinidad on a visit (having moved to the US in 1989) to start the organisation and I didn’t know many people there. I think this gesture shows the depth of his involvement and passion for Indian culture and its promotion and I really admire him for this.”