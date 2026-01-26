Dump truck driver robbed at Beetham Landfill

Beetham Landfill, Port of Spain. - File photo

A DUMP TRUCK DRIVER was robbed by four men while working at the Beetham Landfill, Port of Spain, on January 25.

Police said the victim, a resident of La Paille Gardens, Caroni, was driving a blue and red Nissan CK20 dump truck out of the landfill around 1.20 pm when he was approached by the men, who announced a robbery.

The attackers stole a grey Samsung S20 cellphone in a blue case valued at $2,000, a black wallet valued at $200 containing $675 in cash, and a First Citizens bankcard.

They also took a black Adidas strap bag valued at $60, which contained keys to the victim’s personal vehicle and his home.

Descriptions were provided for three of the suspects, all of African descent and brown in complexion.

The first suspect is said to be about six feet tall, slim-built, with a cane-row comb-back hairstyle and a long, slim, clean-shaven face. He was wearing a white vest and blue three-quarter pants.

The second also six feet tall, slim built, with low-cut hair. He was wearing a green T-shirt and blue three-quarter pants.

The third man is said to be five feet three inches tall, slim built, with a round face and no facial hair. He was wearing a yellow and black padded jet ski vest and brown three-quarter pants.

Investigations are continuing.