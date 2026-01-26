Digicel's Deep Blue One strengthens Tobago network

Pieter Verkade, CEO Digicel TT. -

TELECOMMUNICATIONS provider Digicel has launched its Deep Blue One subsea fibre-optic cable linking Trinidad to Tobago.

In a news release on January 23, the company said, “The submarine cable is expected to significantly enhance the reliability and stability of services in Tobago.”

Pieter Verkade, CEO of Digicel TT, said: “We are delighted to launch this improvement to our service ensuring that we have full redundancy for our customers in Tobago for mobile, home and entertainment and business. This means a more resilient network that can withstand challenges and keep Tobago better connected.

“Looking ahead, we project the fastest growth in Tobago West, while Tobago East will see a strong increase as more homes and businesses come online.”

Digicel TT’s head of retail sales and operations Roweena Crooks noted: “Right now, Deep Blue One is already carrying several gigabits of live traffic into Tobago, with Tobago West registering the heaviest users. This means thousands of people across Tobago are already relying on this connection to either stream movies and TV shows, make video calls, work online, run their businesses, or log-in to remote classes.”

She added: “As a Tobagonian, I know how important dependable connectivity is to everyday life on the island. Deep Blue One is a welcomed improvement to Tobago’s telecommunications infrastructure, strengthening network resilience and enhancing overall service stability. This investment helps minimise the risk of island-wide disruption and gives Tobagonians greater confidence in the reliability of their connectivity, now and into the future.”

The release said, “The growth in consumer traffic reflects how people in Tobago are using the internet more than ever. Deep Blue One was built to keep up with this increase in data usage. By supporting everything from remote work and schooling to daily communication and entertainment, the cable provides the infrastructure needed to handle Tobago’s current and future connectivity needs.“