Diego man caught with pants down in woman's bedroom

Police car - File photo

A Blue Range, Diego Martin man who allegedly broke into a woman's home and tried to assault her is in hospital under police guard after the woman's relatives caught and subdued him metres from the home.

At around 2 am on January 25, the 38-year-old victim locked the doors and windows of her Diego Martin home and went to bed.

She told police she was awakened about an hour later by a noise in her bedroom, and saw a man standing near her bed with his back towards her and his pants down by his knees.

The suspect turned around and allegedly told her to get up, but the victim refused to follow his orders and the duo began fighting.

A male relative, who lives in another part of the house, heard the commotion and went to investigate.

Upon seeing what was happening, he began fighting with the man in the living room.

The assailant eventually ran out a door in the living room and escaped.

However, the victim's relatives chased the man and held him until police arrived.

Officers from the West End Police Station arrived at the scene and found the suspect lying on the ground, partially beneath a silver Mitsubishi pickup.

The 40-year-old man was found covered in blood with a piece of rope tied around his neck.

There were wounds to his chest, left rib area and buttocks.

First responders took the suspect to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he remains listed in stable but critical condition.

Investigators believe the man tampered with a latch on the bedroom window to gain entry.

The woman and two other male relatives were also taken to the West End Police Station where they gave statements to police.

PC Bernard of the West End Police Station is leading the investigation.