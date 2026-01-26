Diego Central, Holy Name Form Ones stay perfect in schools’ water polo

Bishop Anstey High School Port of Spain players at the opening ceremony for the 2026 Republic Bank ASATT National Secondary Schools Water Polo League at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva on January 17. Photo courtesy Secondary Schools Water Polo League -

Diego Martin Central Secondary and Holy Name Convent maintained their early perfect records in the Form One category when action in the 2026 Republic Bank Aquatics Sports Association of TT (ASATT) National Secondary Schools Water Polo League continued on January 24.

Making telling splashes at the Diego Martin community pool, there were victories for Diego Central’s male and female Form One units, with Holy Name making light work of Corpus Christi College in their clash.

For the Diego boys, Andriel Williams was again in a menacing mood as he rained in nine goals as his team thumped Trinity College (Moka) 15-5. Williams scored four of his goals in a rampant second quarter, with Keston Brisan chipping in nicely with three goals of his own. Jayden Antoine scored a treble for Trinity.

Perhaps taking a pattern from the boys’ team, the Diego girls were also in a no-nonsense mood and drenched Providence Girls’ Catholic School 15-1. The Diego girls shared the love around as Talayeh Baker led the way with five goals, with Amiyah Phillip and Allessia Dash netting four and three goals, respectively.

Things were much closer when St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain (SJCPoS) and Bishop Anstey High School met, with the latter team grinding out an 8-7 victory. SJCPoS led 2-0 after the first quarter and even took a 4-2 lead to halftime. SJCPoS then led 7-4 to start the final quarter, but Gia-Marie Plaza scored three of her five goals in the fourth to help Bishop Anstey get the epic comeback result. Sara Francois scored the other three goals for Bishop's with Danielle Popplewell leading SJCPoS with a five-goal burst.

Holy Name did their damage early and often against Corpus Christi as they took a commanding 12-2 lead to halftime, before cruising to the facile 17-4 win. Ariya Bolai De Matas and Amilya Marshall were having lots of fun in the sun and scored nine and seven goals respectively to cap the emphatic victory.

In another Form One clash, Queen’s Royal College turned back rivals St Mary’s College with a stylish display in a 15-9 win. Kamal Cumberbatch led the Royalians with seven goals, with Roland Beard giving good support with a beaver-trick. Andrez Robinson led the “Saints” fight with five goals, with Joab Dick and Aiden Ramparick scoring two goals apiece.