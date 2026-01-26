Coco Velvet International appoints Stephanie Sirju as GM

Stephanie Sirju -

Coco Velvet International Fashion & Model Management has announced the appointment of Stephanie Sirju as its general manager and fashion director.

In a media release, Christopher Nathan, founder of Coco Velvet International Fashion & Model Management gave an update on his recent diagnosis. He stated he has developed a metastasised prostate cancer which has spread to his groin, spine and ribs.

“ I am no longer able to work. I am actually paralysed from my chest down.”

As a result of his overall health development, he has handed over the management of Coco Velvet International to Sirju, a graduate of the University of Hawaii, where she studied fashion.

Thus, Coco Velvet International “continues through succession, planning under new management,” said Nathan.

Nathan remains owner and in charge as consultant and working behind the scenes to guide her along the way.

His management company’s services continue both in the fashion management division and the model management division, the release said.

Under the fashion management division, “we are still providing services to designers where we do event management, project management, produce lookbooks, supervise fashion shoots for the editorials, their catalogues, for magazines and for Internet sites, etc, as well as we produce fashion shows.