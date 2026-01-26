Chief Sec: Traditions won't stop progress

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, centre, with his secretaries after taking their oath of office at Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands, on January 26. - THA

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has shifted many of his former secretaries into new divisions as he vowed to take whatever action is necessary to steer Tobago towards its development goals.

Augustine was speaking on January 26 as his secretaries took their oath of office at the Colibri Room of the Magdalena Grand and Beach Resort in Lowlands.

He noted that Tobago is steep in tradition, acknowledging that islanders love to celebrate traditions. Traditions, he said, work well for the Tobago Heritage Festival, but aren't ideal in governance.

Augustine said, “I don’t intend to keep for any doctrine, the traditions or commandments of any man or woman or public officer. I don’t care what the traditions have been, I only care what the law says, and the position is if we have to change a tradition to get efficiency, I don’t want to hear this is how we’ve always done it. If it’s not codified in law, it means it can change. It’s only the law we cannot change just yet.”

He said until such time, every single law will be kept and every tradition will be considered.

“We mean business, I mean business, Tobagonians mean business. When Tobagonians agreed that Tobago is we and they agreed almost in unison and giving us all 15 seats, they were not saying that they want us to come into office and to abuse power, but they are certainly saying that they want us to come into office and get things done.”

He said the Tobago that will be seen by 2030 will not be the Tobago of today as by then the island will be transformed. He said by 2045, "Tobago will be head, shoulders, knees and toes above all of our regional counterparts."

He said there must be no stumbling blocks in the way of secretaries and assistant secretaries in the exercising of lawful functions. This means, he said, that all lawful instructions are carried out with a measure of urgency, discipline and professionalism in the space.

“I want to advise that when we execute these instructions from the executive – you’re not doing it for the executive council, you’re really doing it for the people of Tobago.”

Tobagonians, he said, are affected when the work is left undone.

Augustine and Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith Brebnor were sworn in on January 15.

Secretaries

Secretary in the Office of the Chief Secretary - Megan Morrison

Assistant Secretary in the Office of the Chief Secretary - Nigel Taitt

Secretary of Health and Wellness - Dr Faith Brebnor

Secretary of Legal Affairs - Adanna Joseph-Wallace

Secretary of Strategic Planning and Development - Trevor James

Secretary of Food Security - Wane Clarke

Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy - Petal Ann Roberts

Assistant Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy - Kern Alexis

Secretary of Environment, Climate Resilience and Energy - Darren Henry

Secretary of Public Infrastructure and Transportation - Nathisha Charles-Pantin

Secretary of Youth Empowerment and Sport - Keigon Denoon

Secretary of Community Development and Social Protection - Ian Pollard

Assistant Secretary of Community Development and Social Protection - Ackel Franklyn

Secretary of Housing, Settlements and Public Utilities - Ricky Joefield

Secretary of Tourism, Antiquities and Creative Industries - Zorisha Hackett

Assistant Secretary of Tourism, Antiquities and Creative Industries - Niketa Percy

Secretary of Education, Skills and Innovation - Orlando Kerr