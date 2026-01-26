Cabinet approves revised teachers' salaries

Education Minister Michael Dowlath -

CABINET has approved the revised wages for teachers, following ratification of the agreement between the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) and the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) for the period October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2023.

Former TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin and the CPO settled on a five per cent increase prior to the general election. New TTUTA head Crystal Ashe recently expressed concern that their salaries were not adjusted by January. He had threatened to lead a mass rally if the settlement was not approved by Cabinet.

In a media release on January 26, the Ministry of Education confirmed that all relevant documentation for the wage settlement has been finalised.

"These documents make clear that the approved salary revisions, consolidation of allowances, and associated benefits are now to be given effect through the established administrative and financial processes of the State, in consultation with the Ministry of Finance where required."

The ministry said documents are being forwarded for administrative processing and the required steps are being taken to facilitate timely implementation.

"The Ministry of Education remains committed to maintaining open dialogue with its stakeholders and to advancing policies and processes that support the welfare of educators and the continued strengthening of the education sector."