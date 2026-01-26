Barrackpore West stamp authority in boys’ U-17 volleyball

- File photo

Barrackpore West Secondary left no stone unturned in the Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSVL) on January 23 as they rattled off three impressive victories at the Pleasantville Indoor Sporting Arena in the boys’ Under-17 category.

Winners of the SSVL’s boys’ Under-15 category last year, Barrackpore showed their dominance in the Under-17 age group as they defeated ASJA Boys’ College San Fernando, Fatima College, and Naparima College on an intriguing day of action.

Barrackpore defeated “Naps” and Fatima by identical margins as they clinched both games 25-19, 25-14. Against ASJA, Barrackpore got a scare as the former team won a tight first 25-23. However, Barrackpore responded brilliantly to take the next two sets 25-15, 15-6 to storm back to win the three-set thriller.

Fatima shook off the loss to the rampant Barrackpore to claim two wins. In what was a tight contest, Fatima saw off ASJA’s threat by registering a 25-23, 25-20 win. Against Naparima, Fatima were again engaged in a healthy battle before coming out on top. They defeated “Naps” 25-17, 25-21.

The boys from Lewis Street, San Fernando didn’t leave Pleasantville empty-handed as they just edged a luckless ASJA team. Naparima took the first set 25-15, but ASJA showed fight by clinching a tight second set 25-22. The third and decisive set was another close one, with Naparima holding their nerve to edge the set 15-13 and win the match two sets to one.

SSVL action was scheduled to continue at the Aranguez North Secondary School on January 25, with play carded for the girls’ Under-17 and boys’ open categories.