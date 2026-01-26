Barataria man in court for murder

A 30-year-old Barataria man has been charged with the November 13 murder of Brad Rico Guerra.

Denzil Phillip, of Barataria, was charged with the offence when he appeared before Master Mohammed in the North ‘D’ Court, on January 23. The matter was adjourned to April 22.

Guerra, 36, of Port of Spain, was found along the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, with stab wounds to his body. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for medical treatment where he subsequently died.

One male suspect was arrested on January 17 by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One.

Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Ramjag, acting Insp Seecharan, acting Insp Ramsumair, acting Insp Stanislaus and Legal Officer PC Felix, all of HBI Region One, together with other various agencies.

Phillip was charged with the offence by PC Ramsawak, also of HBI Region One, on January 22, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on that same date.