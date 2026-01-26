Adica Ash, Jeremiah Niles see Point Fortin Civic past ‘Cale’

FILE PHOTO: Jeremiah Niles, right, during his days with St Benedict's College in a SSFL Premiership division match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. -

A change from their home base of Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin seemed to work like a charm for the lowly Point Fortin Civic as they blanked Caledonia AIA 2-0 in their TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) clash at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on January 24.

The victory was only Civic’s third this season and took them up to ten points as they moved from the foot of the 12-team table up to 11th. Meanwhile, the recent slip for “Cale” continues as they remain in eighth spot with 13 points from their 14 matches.

The teams went to the break goalless, but it was the team from Point Fortin who came out hungrier in the second period as they found the net twice to earn the precious result. In the 67th minute, forward Adica Ash opened the scoring. With Caledonia pressing for an equaliser late on, it was former TT Under-17 men’s winger Jeremiah Niles who secured the victory with his strike in the 87th minute.

For his goal and overall display, the diminutive Niles earned the Man of the Match award.

The TTPFL action was scheduled to continue on January 25 with a double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, with the top three teams all in the mix. From 5 pm, the second-placed Club Sando (30 points) were carded to face the third-placed Miscellaneous Police FC (27 points), with reigning champions and 2025/26 leaders Defence Force (33 points) set to meet the cellar-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (nine points) from 7 pm.

The clash between the ninth-placed 1976 FC Phoenix (12 points) and the tenth-placed Eagles FC (ten points), which was originally scheduled for January 24, has been postponed to a date still to be determined.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force*13*10*3*0*30*12*18*33

Club Sando*13*10*0*3*33*7*26*30

Police FC*13*8*3*2*27*14*13*27

Prisons*13*8*2*3*22*12*10*26

AC Port of Spain*13*6*4*3*22*16*6*22

MIC Central FC*13*5*3*5*21*25*-4*18

Jabloteh*13*4*3*6*22*29*-7*15

Caledonia*14*4*1*9*23*28*-5*13

1976 FC Phoenix*13*4*0*9*16*30*-14*12

Eagles FC*13*3*1*9*20*28*-8*10

Point Fortin*14*3*1*10*12*28*-16*10

La Horquetta Rangers*13*2*3*8*11*30*-19*9