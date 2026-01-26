3canal and the Mad Jabs at Queen's Hall on February 8-10

3canal members Roger Roberts, left, Stanton Kewley and Wendell Manwarren. Photo courtesy 3Canal. -

Rapso band 3canal is back for another explosive Carnival show and this time they’re coming with a gathering of Mad Jabs.

A media release said, for over 20 years, the 3canal show has pushed beyond the limitations of a concert to produce a much-loved Carnival theatrical experience incorporating live music, dance, drama with a message reflective of the times. This year’s Mad Jab show highlights the need for peace in the region and beyond that peace in the world.

Carnival is rooted in ritual and rebellion and 3canal is invoking and celebrating the power of the Mad Jab, inspired by the traditional Carnival character, the jab jab otherwise known as the jester, the trickster, the joker or the "heyokah".

The Mad Jab channels the power of laughter; balancing the sacred with the irreverent to help us deal with the many challenges we face in dealing with our current “reality” and help us make sense of all the nonsense that surrounds us daily, the release said.

The invocation of the Mad Jab is inspired by the words of Guyanese poet Martin Carter, from the poem This Is The Dark Time; “This is the dark time, my love, It is the season of oppression, dark metal, and tears. It is the festival of guns, the carnival of misery. Everywhere the faces of men are strained and anxious.”

According to the band, “this show is a commentary on the times we seem to be living in, a time when disinformation and misinformation reigns supreme, sowing chaos and confusion locally, regionally and internationally.”

3canal explores these themes in their 2026 songs Mad World and Beyond the Bacchanal. The audience can expect to also hear popular anthems of resistance, celebration and pride for which the rapso band has been known, the release said.

This year, sees a new line-up in 3canal’s band, the cut + clear crew. Veteran drummers Ever-ald "Redman" Watson and Wayne "Lion" Osuna bring the rooted and grounded African drum vibration alongside guitarist Mark Anthony "Emaye" Pierre, Tony Paul with his soulful styling on saxophone and flute and up and coming DJ SouthExst aka Joshua Jokhan.

The Mad Jab Chorale with vocal arrangements by long-time collaborator Glenda Collens and a handful of mad musical guests including Jus Lizz, Mogabi Thomas and Rheon Elbourne are all coming together to make a joyful noise and present a powerful, thought provoking and fun filled production for three exhilarating nights.

“The 3canal Mad Jabs are gathering in a rally, a grounding, a convois (slave societies organised for the purpose of dancing and innocent amusements and rebellion) in a call for peace, love and community in these mad, mad times we’re living in.”

The Mad Jab Show takes place at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's from February 8-10 at 8 pm nightly.