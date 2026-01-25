Visiting UAE delegation tours key gov't projects

Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John, second from right, explains the proposed development plans at Invader's Bay, Port of Spain to visiting United Arab Emirates Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, left, during a whirlwind tour of proposed projects on January 24. The government team included Minister of Land and Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein, second from left, and chairman of Udecott Shankar Bidaisee, right. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Works and Infrastructure

The Government held high-level discussions with a senior delegation from the United Arab Emirates on January 24 as it continues its push to attract foreign investment and expand international economic partnerships.

The UAE delegation was led by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi. The meeting was hosted by Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John and was also attended by Minister of Land and Legal Affairs and Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Saddam Hosein.

According to a Works and Infrastructure media release, the engagement formed part of the government’s ongoing global economic development drive and builds on recent ministerial outreach to the Middle East, where preliminary talks were held to explore new opportunities for collaboration and investment in line with TT’s national development priorities.

During the discussions, John outlined key initiatives under the government’s Revitalisation Blueprint, described as a bold, multi-sector infrastructure programme comprising more than 129 projects. The blueprint aims to drive economic diversification, strengthen national resilience in an increasingly volatile global environment, and create sustainable employment.

John reiterated that TT remains open for business, highlighting the country’s strategic geographic location, competitive advantages, and ongoing improvements in the ease of doing business. She said those factors continued to position the country as an attractive destination for international investors.

Al Kaabi welcomed the engagement and expressed a strong interest in deepening relations between the UAE and TT, pointing out the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships and future investment opportunities arising from closer cooperation.

As part of the visit, Al Kaabi and members of her delegation conducted site visits to several major national projects, including the Invaders Bay Development Project in Port of Spain, the Port of Point Lisas and the Couva Children’s Hospital. The visits were intended to give the delegation first-hand insight into areas identified as having strong potential for development and investment.

The government said it remained committed to sustained international engagement and strategic partnerships as it advanced initiatives aimed at long-term national development, expanded economic opportunity and strengthened the country’s position as a competitive, forward-looking economy.

At the end of the whirlwind tour, the delegation sampled doubles, a local street food.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers said previously that the visiting delegation was in keeping with the government's outreach and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's vision for TT to forge new relationships with countries throughout the world to advance this country's foreign policy and economic interests.

He added that based upon the "clarion call" made by the PM, the UAE and many of the other Gulf nations reached out to TT around the middle of last year. He also cited the UAE ambassador's visit to the Caricom region in 2025.

Sobers made the announcement during a press conference on January 21 at the UNC headquarters in Chaguanas.

Sobers highlighted that the UAE is among the world's ten largest oil producers and ranks among the top ten globally of proven oil and natural gas reserves.

"Its economy is among the top three performers in the Gulf region," he said.

"The Investment Corporation of Dubai and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the investment arms of their respective Emirates, are cumulatively responsible for US $1.5 trillion in assets, and therefore TT must continue to engage and continue to build its relationships with the UAE and the wider Gulf region."

On November 24, 2025, a ministerial delegation led by John and included Hosein and Sobers met with the UAE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the Middle East and discussed several areas of bilateral importance including the possible establishment of a diplomatic mission in the UAE as well as areas for investment in TT aligned to the government's Revitalisation Blueprint Initiative.