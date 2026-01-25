UNC celebrates 16 years of Kamla's leadership

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, front left, with Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath and other Cabinet ministers at the UNC Christmas dinner in Couva on December 13. - Photo courtesy UNC

THE United National Congress (UNC) celebrated 16 years of leadership by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in a January 25 press release. It was issued on a parliamentary letterhead from the Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit.

The release said the party, originally formed by the late Basdeo Panday, marked 16 years of the Persad-Bissessar leadership.

It said her vision, courage and empathy as a leader reshaped TT's political landscape.

The release added, "Sixteen years ago, history was made when a woman of quiet strength and unyielding resolve assumed the mantle of leadership of the UNC. Since that moment, Persad-Bissessar has proven that leadership is not about volume, vanity or bravado, but about service, principle and an unwavering commitment to people."

It said her journey was defined not only by political milestones but by a deep understanding of the lived realities of ordinary citizens, workers, mothers, the elderly, vulnerable people and the forgotten.

It described her leadership style as visionary yet grounded, decisive yet compassionate.

"She has consistently demonstrated that strength and empathy are not opposites, but partners. Whether championing social protection, expanding access to education, defending democratic institutions or insisting that governance must always be people-centred, her approach has been rooted in dignity, fairness and inclusion," it said.

The release also spoke to the gender aspect of Persad-Bissessar's leadership, saying as a woman in politics, she had to navigate challenges uniquely sharpened by gender, faced harsher scrutiny and contradictory expectations while also facing standards that were unfairly elevated.

"Yet she has never allowed these realities to harden her heart or silence her voice. Instead, she has transformed adversity into purpose, proving that women’s leadership brings not weakness, but wisdom, not fragility, but fortitude," it said.

Mohit said as a female parliamentarian, she was deeply conscious of the path carved by Persad-Bissessar.

"Her leadership has created space for women to lead authentically, to be firm without apology, compassionate without compromise, and ambitious without surrendering empathy.

"She has shown that a woman can lead a nation with both steel in her spine and kindness in her soul," the release said.

It added that Persad-Bissessar’s soft power, belief in consultation, respect for institutions, insistence on social justice and her refusal to abandon the vulnerable, was one of her greatest strengths.

"These values have shaped the UNC’s philosophy and continue to guide this Government’s approach to governance, action grounded in care, policy informed by people, and leadership measured by impact, not rhetoric," it said.