UAE delegation visits Tobago

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine leads Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE, on a tour of Fort King George, Tobago, on January 25. -

CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine has welcomed a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), led by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to Tobago.

The UAE delegation arrived in Tobago on January 25 following a visit to Trinidad the preceding day.

Augustine, Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John, Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Dominic Smith, and Assemblymen Zorisha Hackett and Trevor James, officially received the delegation at the ANR Robinson International Airport to begin a day-long exploration of some of Tobago’s key development projects.

The first stop was at the historic Fort King George, where the delegation was also treated to Ah Taste of Tobago’s Heritage cultural show.

This significant visit follows a productive day in Trinidad, where the UAE delegation met with Cabinet Ministers to tour major investment sites, including Invaders Bay, the Port of Point Lisas, and the Couva Children’s Hospital.

The delegation is visiting Trinidad and Tobago to explore potential opportunities for investment.

A TT delegation, led by John, Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers and Minister of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein, visted the UAE in November in an effort to woo investors to TT.