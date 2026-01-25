Two TTPFL matches rescheduled to January 28

Malachi Webb of San Juan Jabloteh (L) and Sherwyn Lovel of 1976 FC Pheonix clash while tackling for the ball at 2025/26 TTPFL Season match at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, La Horquetta on November 19, 2025. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

TWO TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one matches initially scheduled to kick off this weekend have been rescheduled to be played on January 28 at the Ato Bolton Stadium.

The affected matches were MIC Central FC versus San Juan Jabloteh and Prison Service up against AC Port of Spain.

A league statement by league CEO Yale Antoine on January 20 said the adjustment was made to facilitate the Under-20 international friendly matches, which featured a significant number of players from across the league in preparation for the Concacaf Men’s U20 Qualifiers in February.

“The TTPFL fully supports these developmental opportunities for our players and the national programme,” the statement read.