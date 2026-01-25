Two TTPFL matches rescheduled to January 28
TWO TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one matches initially scheduled to kick off this weekend have been rescheduled to be played on January 28 at the Ato Bolton Stadium.
The affected matches were MIC Central FC versus San Juan Jabloteh and Prison Service up against AC Port of Spain.
A league statement by league CEO Yale Antoine on January 20 said the adjustment was made to facilitate the Under-20 international friendly matches, which featured a significant number of players from across the league in preparation for the Concacaf Men’s U20 Qualifiers in February.
“The TTPFL fully supports these developmental opportunities for our players and the national programme,” the statement read.
Comments
"Two TTPFL matches rescheduled to January 28"