Rotunda Gallery pays tribute to nation's icons – Portraits of Honour

The country's first prime minister Dr Eric Williams. -

The Rotunda Gallery at The Red House, Port of Spain, is paying tribute to the people who have helped shape TT with a portrait-only exhibition celebrating national icons, both celebrated and unsung.

Titled Portraits of Honour: A Tribute to the Nation’s Icons, the exhibition features 50 works by 24 artists and brings together a cross-section of visual art honouring outstanding citizens who have contributed to the country’s social, cultural and political development. The exhibition runs until January 30.

Portraits of Honour invited artists to look beyond celebrity and explore the deeper meaning of what it means to be an icon. Participants were encouraged to consider figures from across science, sports, music, art, dance and literature, as well as symbols of culture, cultural beliefs and practices, and the ongoing efforts to preserve heritage and national identity.

According to the Rotunda Gallery, the vision behind the exhibition rests on the belief that national heroes and icons are not limited to well-known figures but also include groups and community activists whose life’s work has left a lasting mark on TT.

The exhibition aims to celebrate individuals who, through dedication and service, have contributed to national development and inspired generations to continue dreaming and striving for achievement. In doing so, artists were challenged to reflect on authenticity rather than fame, highlighting the real impact these figures have had on society.

By preserving and presenting these stories through portraiture, the Rotunda Gallery hopes to strengthen collective identity and underscore the narratives that unite the nation.

The exhibition also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 10 – Reduced Inequalities – by recognising diverse contributions across all sectors of society, and SDG 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities – through the preservation of cultural heritage and the promotion of civic pride.

Artists were invited to submit portraits in a variety of media, depicting individuals who embody the true spirit of the nation. These include pioneers in politics, science, literature, music, dance, visual arts, sports and community service, as well as everyday heroes whose influence resonates within their local communities. The works on display span multiple genres, including painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, prints, fabric art, collage, installation art and digital art.

Curator Chenelle Maharaj said the exhibition builds on an earlier initiative by the Gallery.

“This is our second show featuring portraits only; the first was back in 2023. The major motivation behind the show is really just to highlight or celebrate citizens of TT who have contributed to our society, whether it be in politics, sports, arts, music or entertainment. It gives viewers an opportunity to get familiar with some of our local icons.”

She said the response from artists was comparable to that of the previous portrait exhibition, with about 30 artists submitting 69 pieces.

Maharaj noted, however, that many artists gravitated towards familiar figures, particularly within popular culture.

“Most of the artists focused heavily on icons in the music and entertainment industry. There are also quite a few who focused on icons in politics, for example, Dr Eric Williams. While it is important to highlight said persons, I felt like the artists could’ve dived deeper and highlighted some other persons who viewers may not be familiar with. For example, highlighting women in politics or perhaps persons in science and medicine and more persons in sports.”

Despite this, she said the exhibition succeeds in sparking conversation about representation, remembrance and whose stories are told within the national narrative.

Following the close of Portraits of Honour, The Rotunda Gallery will turn its attention to Carnival heritage with a new exhibition titled Walking with the Spirits: The Legacy of the Moko Jumbie, running from February 2-27.

According to the Gallery, Moko Jumbies are far more than Carnival performers. They are guardians of culture, storytellers of the past and living symbols of resilience. Each movement carries meaning, with slow, deliberate steps representing the act of overcoming obstacles, while high kicks and spinning motions symbolise triumph and spiritual balance.

Traditionally, Moko Jumbies wore masks and long, full skirts paired with Eton jackets made of brightly coloured satin or velvet, reflecting a blend of African and European influences. The look was completed by an admiral’s hat, distinguished by long peaks at the front and back and a crown adorned with feathers.

Like Portraits of Honour, the upcoming exhibition is aligned with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, notably SDG 4: Quality Education, by promoting cultural education through exploration of the history, artistry and symbolism of traditional Carnival characters and fostering awareness of African heritage. It also reflects SDG 10 and SDG 11 through its emphasis on inclusion, cultural preservation and community pride.

Together, the two exhibitions underscore The Rotunda Gallery’s ongoing commitment to celebrating national identity, honouring those who have shaped the country’s past and present, and preserving the cultural legacy that continues to define TT.