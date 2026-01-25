PNM to open nominations for local government elections

PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles. - File photo

THE People's National Movement (PNM) has issued a call for nominations ahead of local government elections.

At a PNM general council monthly meeting on January 24, at Balisier House, Port of Spain, PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles made the announcement following consultation with the rest of the party's leadership.

The PNM said nominations will firstly be accepted for seats not currently controlled by the PNM. Nominations open February 23 at 8 am. The party said nomination packages will be available, and the party's nomination process via party groups, youth leagues or women's league will be adhered to.

The PNM said it remains committed to Trinidad and Tobago and urged interested people to step forward to serve.

In the 2023 local government elections, the PNM and UNC each won seven of the 14 borough corporations.

The UNC won the popular vote with 173, 961 votes while the PNM received 130, 868. The turnout of the electorate was just 30.3 per cent.