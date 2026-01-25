PNM to honour stalwarts at 70th anniversary celebration

PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles. - File photo

SEVERAL People’s National Movement (PNM) stalwarts are expected to be honoured during the party’s 70th anniversary celebration on January 26 at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain.

Trinidad and Tobago’s first prime minister Dr Eric Eustace Williams launched the party officially on January 24, 1956. He died on March 29, 1981.

In a release on January 23, the party said PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles is scheduled to deliver the feature address at the gala event.

“This historically significant programme will be punctuated with fantastic presentations and top local entertainment,” it said.

In a post on her Facebook page on January 24, Beckles said the PNM has a strong legacy.

“Today, we honour the legacy of a movement that shaped a nation,” she said.

“I am pleased and honoured to lead a movement built on strong, principled and impactful leadership from the four leaders who went before me.

“Seventy years ago, on January 24, 1956, the People’s Chapter was publicly adopted, laying a bold and visionary framework for self-government, political education, economic development, housing, social services, social equality and national unity beyond race and class.”

From that historic moment, Beckles said, the PNM emerged as TT’s first major political party with a continuous organisation and a clear national programme, committed to building a stronger, fairer and more united nation.

Beckles, who is also the Opposition Leader and Arima MP, recalled Williams charted the road forward for the movement, with vision, intellect and precision which led the country into independence.

She said following Williams’ death, George Chambers was officially elected political leader of the PNM on May 9, 1981, after having assumed office as Prime Minister on March 30, 1981.

Beckles said Patrick Manning became the party’s leader in January 1987 after serving as Leader of the Opposition from December 19, 1986 “and would go on to shape a defining era of leadership and national development.”

She recalled Dr Keith Rowley became Opposition Leader in May 2010 following the party’s defeat in the general election.

He was officially confirmed as political leader of the movement on June 16, 2020.

Beckles said Rowley served as political leader until April 30, 2025, “leading the country and party with strength and resolve.”

She said she had the honour of becoming the PNM’s fifth political leader on June 22, 2025 – the first woman to do so.

“I also became the third political leader elected following an election defeat, a responsibility I accept with humility, resolve, and unwavering commitment to the movement.”

Beckles said she remains fully committed to the PNM and is ready to chart a strong, united and purposeful way forward for our beloved movement.

The anniversary celebration is expected to begin at 6 pm.