Outrage over police killing - CCTV shows victim with hands in air

A cyclist takes a closer look at the car which crashed after a police chase at Bassie Street Extension, St Augustine on January 20. Two people were shot by police in the car and one died. - Ayanna Kinsale

There has been widespread outrage by citizens after CCTV footage of a police shooting showed Joshua Samaroo, 31, trying to surrender before officers opened fire, killing him and critically injuring his common-law wife, Kaia Sealy, 31.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations Suzette Martin told Newsday the police service was aware of the footage and understands the public concern it has generated.

"Any loss of life during a police operation is a matter we treat with the utmost seriousness."

Martin said the TTPS would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the incident as it was under active investigation and assured the police service is committed to fully cooperating with the PCA "to ensure that all facts are thoroughly and impartially examined."

"The TTPS recognises the importance of maintaining public confidence and assures the public that any findings arising from the investigative process will be treated with the seriousness they deserve, and appropriate action taken where necessary."

Responding to the PCA's call for body-worn cameras to be implemented, the DCP said the service has "consistently supported the use of technology that enhances transparency, accountability, and public trust."

Newsday was unable to reach Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro for comment on the incident, but according to media reports, his initial comments said officers of the North Central Division Task Force were engaged in a high-risk vehicle pursuit when the car ran off the roadway at the corner of Dookiesingh Street and Bassie Street Extension in Valsayn.

"The occupants, instead of choosing to surrender, chose to challenge my officers. And acting in accordance with the use of force policy, my officers responded likewise."

He said a gun and ammunition were found at the scene.

However, footage captured on a nearby security camera has since called the police's version of events into question. It showed Samaroo's car crashing into the drain while being pursued by a police SUV around 12.38 pm.

The footage showed three officers emerging from the SUV within seconds of the crash and shooting at the car even as Samaroo was seen rolling down the driver's side window and sticking his hands out in the air.

At least 17 shots were fired, and Samaroo could be seen slumping in the driver's seat after apparently being struck repeatedly. One officer switched from his rifle to his sidearm, and three more shots were heard. Another raised his fist in the air, signalling to cease fire. The three officers closed in around the vehicle before stepping back. The officer who had initially drawn his sidearm reholstered it before aiming down the sights of his rifle at the car and shouting, "Don't move! Don't move!" Samaroo could be seen in the driver's seat, moving his head.

One of the officers instructed the other to bring the marked SUV alongside the Aqua as another police vehicle arrived on the scene. Though it partially obstructed the camera's view of the Aqua, one officer is seen standing abreast of the driver's door, pointing his sidearm into the car, shouting: "Aye, don't move, let me see your hands!"

"Carry them in the hospital," another officer shouted a few moments later. Though the view was obstructed by the SUV, the officers seemed to have lifted Samaroo out of the car and placed him into the trunk to take him to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was pronounced dead.

In an interview with Ian Alleyne, relatives said the couple was not involved in any illicit activities.

On Facebook, user Karissa Gittens shared the video of the incident, saying: "God don’t sleep inno."

Another, Stanford Thomas, said: "Look at how the man surrendered himself with two hands in the air."

Others, however, believed that Samaroo's fleeing from the police suggested he may have had something to hide.

The PCA said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

A statement sent to Newsday from director David West said the investigation will be conducted independently and in accordance with the provisions of the Police Complaints Authority Act.

The statement said body-worn cameras would help elucidate the true nature of what transpired in circumstances like these.

"The PCA takes this opportunity to reiterate that incidents such as these underscore the importance of the use of body-worn cameras by police officers. The Authority has consistently and vigorously advocated for the implementation of body-worn cameras as a measure to enhance accountability, transparency, and public confidence in policing."

The statement asked that members of the public who may have information relevant to this matter contact the PCA by e-mail at info@pca.org.tt or by telephone at 226-4722.

This is the fourth police killing for 2026.

Police killings up since 2023

The number of fatal police shootings has been escalating over the last few years. In 2023, there were 45, in 2024, there were 54 and in 2025, there were 68; an almost 150 per cent jump from 2023.

Last year's spike in fatal shootings came as the country spent a total of nine months under states of emergency, which granted additional powers to police officers and led to ramped-up anti-crime operations. Just 12 of last year's fatal police shootings occurred outside of a state of emergency. The country remains in the heightened alert period until January 31. The government is seeking to implement zones of special operations in its place, which would grant similar powers to law enforcement, such as arrests and searches without warrants, and allow the Prime Minister to designate specified areas for targeted action. The Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) Bill was passed in the House of Representatives on January 16 with 27 votes in favour and 11 against, with no abstentions. It is currently making its way through the Senate. With the government's 15 senators expected to support the bill while the opposition's six are expected to reject it, the bill would need the support of four of the nine senators on the independent bench to meet its three-fifths majority of 19 votes. However, there have been concerns from the opposition, some independent senators and others, particularly on the potential for abuse of power under the proposed legislation.