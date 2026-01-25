Energy Ministry: Block TTUD-1 seismic survey among largest in TT

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Dr Roodal Moonilal, Minister in the Ministry of Energy Ernesto Kesar, Saddam Hosein, Minister of Land and Legal Affairs, Dr Bram Willemsen, TT Operations Manager, ExxonMobil, and Benjamin Pentecote, Party Manager at Shearwater GeoServices, on board the Amazon Warrior, at the Port of Chaguaramas, on January 23. -

MINISTER of Energy and Energy Industries Dr Roodal Moonilal, Minister in the Ministry of Energy Ernesto Kesar, and Saddam Hosein, Minister of Land and Legal Affairs with responsibility for the Chaguaramas Development Authority, on January 23 toured the Amazon Warrior, a research and survey vessel attached to the Shearwater GeoServices seismic fleet.

The vessel was contracted by Exxon Mobil TT Deepwater Limited to conduct a 3D seismic survey over Block TTUD-1, a January 25 release from the ministry said. Dr Bram Willemsen, TT Operations Manager, ExxonMobil, was also part of the vessel tour, which was guided by Benjamin Pentecote Party Manager at Shearwater GeoServices.

The seismic vessel is scheduled to leave Chaguaramas on January 25, approximately five months after the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) was signed on August 12. Both Exxon Mobil TT Deepwater Limited and Shearwater GeoServices expressed their satisfaction with the efficient processes that allowed the PSC to be finalized and the seismic vessel to enter the country within five months.

The release said the seismic survey of block TTUD-1 will be among the largest surveys conducted in TT. It said the accelerated progress of the project is a result of timely collaboration and regulatory support among the government, stakeholders and relevant authorities.

"This coordinated approach to upstream development is aligned with the government’s strategic objective to improve the ease of doing business and to facilitate efficient investment and operational activities within TT’s energy sector."