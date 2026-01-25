CSO on the ground to get data for census

Enumerators undergoing fieldwork training ahead of the nationwide geospatial data update exercise. -

THE Central Statistical Office (CSO) of the Ministry of Planning, Economic Affairs, and Development is beginning a nationwide geospatial data update exercise (GDUE) on January 26, as part of preparations for the upcoming Population and Housing Census.

This exercise involves trained field staff visiting communities to collect geo-located and attribute data on every building, household, business, institution, and agricultural holding using digital technology. In a media release on January 25, the ministry said the GDUE marks a major step in transitioning the CSO from a primarily paper-based system of mapping and data collection to a fully digitised approach.

It said the GDUE is a critical component of the CSO’s modern, bimodal digital census strategy.

"It ensures that all dwellings are accurately mapped and included in the census, allowing the Computer-Assisted Web Interview (CAWI) or Self-Enumeration, system which allows individuals to complete the census questionnaire online at their convenience using their own devices to function effectively for each location.

"Following the CAWI phase, the Computer-Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) method will be used, with trained Field Enumerators visiting households and businesses to assist individuals who are unable to complete the census online, securely capturing data on tablet devices."

The GDUE is scheduled to begin on January 26 in various communities across Trinidad, such as Champs Fleurs, Manzanilla, and Kelly Village, to name a few. Fieldwork is scheduled to begin in Tobago at a later date.

The CSO said that safeguarding public trust and security is a top priority. It said all field staff, including Field Enumerators and Field Supervisors, have undergone rigorous training in professional data collection and ethics. Official CSO personnel can be identified by their CSO-issued employee identification badge and their blue, CSO-branded high-visibility vest. Approximately 120 enumerators and supervisors will be engaged in fieldwork for the duration of this exercise.

It said the public can verify the identities of field staff or obtain additional information regarding this exercise by contacting the CSO at 226-0180 or via WhatsApp (text messages only) at 252-9899. To access the full list of communities that field staff will be gathering data in for the duration for the exercise, visit https://www.planning.gov.tt/newsite/geospatial-data-update-exercise/ or www.cso.gov.tt.

Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Minister Kennedy Swaratsingh congratulates the CSO on this part of the census process and emphasised the need for the data collection process to enhance government’s drive for greater evidence-based decision making to ensure that the right policies are developed to implement the best solutions to enhance citizens’ lives.

The CSO encouraged all citizens in the communities selected to participate in the exercise.

"Public cooperation is essential, as the data collected during this exercise will form the foundation for the upcoming Population and Housing Census and inform national development planning."