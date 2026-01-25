Abby Taylor embraces new role to preserve Tobago's heritage

Abby Taylor, former presideing officer of the THA. -

ABBY TAYLOR’S childhood in Mary’s Hill, Tobago, was heavily influenced by the island’s vibrant oral tradition.

Her late grandmother often regaled her with stories about folklore characters, quirky episodes from her youth and the experiences that shaped the island’s cultural identity.

That early exposure inspired her academic path: she earned a bachelor’s in History and a master’s in Cultural Studies from the University of TT (UTT).

“I grew up in a village where stories shaped everything,” Taylor told Newsday on January 21.

“My grandmother’s stories, her memories and her folklore planted something in me without me even realising it at the time.

“I was surrounded by strong, persevering women, by community, culture and shared experiences.

“Storytelling raised me. It taught me that history is not only written in books. It lives in people.”

Taylor, who recently served as THA presiding officer, is the island’s Director of Antiquities.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced her appointment at the January 15 THA inauguration in James Park, Scarborough.

The Tobago People’s Party (TPP), which Augustine leads, won all 15 seats in the January 12 THA election.

Taylor said she is both honoured and grateful to have been asked to serve in this new role.

“Tobago’s history has always felt personal to me. It is not just something I studied, it is something I lived around, listened to and grew up respecting. “Being entrusted with our antiquities feels like a moment of alignment between who I have always been and the work I am now being called to do. I take that responsibility seriously, but I also take it with love.”

She said the position is a first for the island.

“While Tobago has always cared about heritage, this is the first time we are seeing a clearly defined leadership role focused specifically on Antiquities as its own portfolio.”

Taylor believes this says a lot about Tobago’s evolution.

“We are starting to understand that our past is not something to visit only on holidays or in textbooks. It is something that must guide how we build our future.”

She said the job is primarily about two things: stewardship and storytelling.

“While it involves oversight of artefacts, sites, collections, archives, policy, preservation and public education, at its heart, it is about ensuring that our history is not treated as silent objects on shelves. Our antiquities speak. They carry memory, pain, pride, struggle, and triumph.”

To this end, the mother of three said her role is to ensure that those stories are protected, respected and shared in ways through which people can truly connect.

This passion for people and service inspired her to contest the then Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden electoral district (now Darrel Spring/Whim) on a Progressive Democratic Patriots ticket in the January 2021 THA election.

“My work has always been about people, culture and building systems that respect both.”

Taylor added that the party’s mantra of “putting people first” resonated with her, but she narrowly lost the seat to the People’s National Movement’s candidate Kelvon Morris.

The Watson Duke-led PDP won 14 of the 15 seats in that election.

After the election, Taylor was elected presiding officer, a post she held on to even after Augustine and other members of the THA severed ties with the PDP and launched the TPP in August 2023.

During her tenure, Taylor was forced to discipline several members for flagrantly violating aspects of the assembly’s Standing Orders.

In one of her more controversial decisions, she had instructed police officers to escort Duke, the former assemblyman for Belle Garden East/Roxborough/Delaford, out of the House for allegedly disobeying her orders during a January 2025 plenary sitting in the Assembly Legislature.

Some, including a former presiding officer, said her actions were ill-advised, while others accused her of failing to properly understand the Standing Orders.

But under her stewardship, the assembly sought to encourage a greater appreciation for the workings of the THA among the island’s young people.

The assembly also successfully hosted its first-ever Men’s Debate in November 2025.

Taylor said her experience as presiding officer changed her.

“My greatest joy was seeing young people engage with the Legislature and watching the institution feel more open and more human. It truly is ‘The People’s House.’”

But she said the difficult moments were real.

“Leadership is not always gentle. There were misunderstandings, resistance and moments when public scrutiny felt heavy.”

The former Scarborough Secondary School student is grateful, though, for the obstacles she encountered.

“In all things give thanks. I grew. It taught me patience, resilience, and how to lead with grace even when it is uncomfortable.”

She said she is now focused on the task at hand – one which is more in line with her training and expertise.

Although her appointment as Director of Antiquities takes effect from February, Taylor has already outlined her priorities.

She said her focus will be on proper documentation and digitisation; facilitating better conservation and storage standards; ensuring greater access for schools, communities and the public; and forging stronger partnerships with cultural practitioners and researchers.

Antiquities, Taylor said, must be part of Tobago’s development story, not separate from it.

Asked about the importance of preserving the island’s artefacts and sites in the context of Tobago’s heritage, she said, “Preservation is really about understanding who we are. Our artefacts and sites hold the evidence of our journey as a people. When we protect them, we protect our identity.

Taylor, a former procurement manager at the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd, said this is especially important for young people.

“When youth do not understand where they come from, they struggle to understand where they belong. Heritage gives them grounding. It gives them confidence.

“It reminds them that they are part of something bigger than themselves. Our history teaches them that they come from strength, creativity, survival, and brilliance.”

Taylor, who is currently pursuing doctoral research in the creative and cultural economy at the UTT, is eager to begin her work.

“What I want to bring to Antiquities is energy, vigour, and youthfulness. I want people to feel curious again. I want them to ask questions, to explore and to feel excited about our history.

“I want the past to feel alive, not distant. I want our young people to be just as excited about where we came from as they are about where we are going. Because when we connect the past to the future, we build a stronger, more confident Tobago.”

She said people should not feel as though the island’s heritage is locked away.

“It should feel lived, relatable and meaningful in everyday Tobagonian life.”

Taylor is hoping that under her stewardship, the Department of Antiquities will “feel alive, not intimidating, not distant.”

She added, “It must be a place of learning, pride, innovation, and connection. A place where Tobagonians, especially our young people, can walk in and understand who they are, where they come from and why that matters.”

Taylor said when people understand themselves, they move through the world with confidence, dignity, and purpose.