Windies Under-19s to play Ireland in Super Sixes on January 24

West Indies Under-19 batsman Zachary Carter celebrates scoring a century against South Africa in the Under-19 World Cup match, in Namibia on January 22. -

The West Indies Under-19s bowl off their ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six campaign against Ireland in Namibia’s capital Windhoek on January 25, from 3.30 am (TT time).

This fixture will be the first of their two Super Six ties, with the next scheduled for January 28 against defending champions and four-time winners Australia.

West Indies Under-19s advanced to the Super Six after registering a 55-run victory over South Africa in their final preliminary round group match on January 22.

In that group, West Indies finished second (four points), behind Afghanistan, after recording two wins and a loss. The maroon team beat Tanzania, lost to Afghanistan and defeated South Africa.

The top three teams from each of the four groups advanced to the Super Six.

The 12 teams in the Super Six are the Windies, Afghanistan, South Africa, England, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

The points, wins and net run-rate from the group matches will be carried forward to the Super Six.

On the other hand, Ireland were victorious over Japan, but lost to Australia and Sri Lanka in the group phase.

West Indies need to get past the Irish and put on a stellar showing against the 2024 champions Australia if they are to guarantee a spot in the semi-final round.

West Indies won the World Cup in 2016, while Australia lifted the crown at the first edition in 1988 and added titles in 2002, 2010 and 2024.