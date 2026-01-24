UWI rises in global ranking

GRADUATION CHEER: Graduates from UWI’s faculties of Humanities, Education and Sport, triumphantly hold up their diplomas at UWI SPEC, St Augustine on October 25. - File photo

THE year started with great news for UWI after the Times Higher Education (THE) – the gold standard in global higher education rankings – announced that the main regional university had risen among the 33,000-plus universities and higher degree‑granting institutions in the world.

In the 2025 year-end release of the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2026, which assess institutional performance across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, only 2,191 universities from 115 countries qualified to be ranked.

A press release on January 23 said that UWI continued to rise relatively as the number of universities also increased. It is selected and ranked annually based on criteria of academic excellence. It now stands in the top 3.6 per cent of these 33,000-plus institutions.

Vice‑Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, noted: “We continue to adhere steadfastly to our strategic plan, which has proven to be an expert guide that keeps us focused on building out our intellectual productivity, scholastic brand, and global partnership profile. The results merely indicate the output of our considerable collective input.”

Since the prior year, he continued, results showed that scholars have improved the quality of their research. This has resulted in a significant rise in the recognition and impact of publications and other academic presentations.

“Also on the rise is our international outlook, as measured in scholarly impact, global partnerships, and membership in elite intellectual networks. Shaping regional and global research environments through projects and publications has also attracted rising numbers in the rankings.”

These considerable achievements serve to demonstrate the impact of the University’s expert leadership on the world stage, in academia and beyond.

From climate change research to public health, arts and culture narratives to economic development studies and social justice paradigms, the University continues to make its mark by punching well beyond its fiscal and financial constraints.

“I am very proud of this inter‑generational achievement, as we look to The UWI’s centenary in 2048,” the Vice‑Chancellor noted.

About THE rankings

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, released in October 2025, evaluated more than 2,000 universities across 115 countries and territories using a robust and transparent methodology that measures performance across teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook.

THE’s World University Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess research‑intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international engagement. The rankings draw on 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators to deliver the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons of universities worldwide, and are widely trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry, and governments.

About UWI

UWI has been and continues to be a pivotal force in every aspect of Caribbean development; residing at the centre of all efforts to improve the well-being of people across the region for the past 75 years. From a university college of London in Jamaica with 33 medical students in 1948, UWI is today an internationally respected, global university with near 50,000 students and five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St Augustine in Trinidad, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda, and its Open Campus, and global centres in partnership with universities in North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

UWI offers over 800 certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in culture, creative and performing arts, food and agriculture, engineering, humanities and education, law, medical sciences, science and technology, social sciences, and sport.

As the Caribbean’s leading university, it possesses the largest pool of Caribbean intellect and expertise committed to confronting the critical issues of our region and wider world.

UWI has been consistently ranked among the top universities globally by THE.

It is the only Caribbean-based university to make the prestigious lists since its debut in the rankings in 2018. In addition to its leading position in the Caribbean in the World University Rankings, it is also in the top 25 for Latin America and the Caribbean and the top 100 global Golden Age universities (between 50 and 80 years old).

UWI is also featured among the leading universities on THE’s Impact Rankings for its response to the world’s biggest concerns, outlined in the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Good Health and Wellbeing; Gender Equality and Climate Action.

The year 2023 marked UWI’s 75th anniversary. The Diamond jubilee milestone themed “UWI at 75. Rooted. Ready. Rising.” featured initiatives purposely designed and aligned to reflect on the past, confront the present, and articulate plans for the future of the regional university.