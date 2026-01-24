Umpire Ayanna McLean set for 2026 Hockey World Cup

TT hockey umpire Ayanna McClean. Photo courtesy Ayanna McClean's Instagram page -

Trinidad and Tobago's very own Ayanna McClean has been appointed as one of the officials for the 2026 International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30. FIH revealed the list of officials for the World Cup on January 20. The selections were made by the FIH technical officials and umpiring committees, which were chaired by Sheila Brown and Peter Elders, respectively.

McLean, who will be officiating at her third World Cup – having officiated at the 2018 and 2022 editions previously – has been selected as one of 32 umpires for the 2026 showpiece, with 52 officials and ten reserve umpires being named in total. As many as 22 different countries are set to be represented when the officials enter the playing arenas in Wavre, Belgium and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Via a social media post on January 21, McLean was praised by the TT Hockey Board for her appointment.

“From her first World Cup appearance in London 2018 to her return in Spain and the Netherlands 2022, Ayanna continues to shine on the world stage, representing TT with excellence, professionalism and pride,” the post read.

“We congratulate Ayanna on this prestigious appointment and celebrate her continued contribution to hockey on the global stage.”