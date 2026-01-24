Trinidad and Tobago welcomes Winair flights to Piarco, set for February 1

The Piarco International Airport. - File photo

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation welcomed Windward Islands Airways International (Winair) to Trinidad and Tobago, as it prepares to launch a new non-stop, twice-weekly air service between Princess Juliana International Airport in St Maarten, and Piarco International Airport, beginning February 1.

This development represents a significant step forward in regional air connectivity, strengthening direct links between Trinidad and Tobago and one of the Caribbean’s major aviation hubs.

As part of ongoing coordination ahead of the launch, a meeting was held on January 23, at the ministry’s head office, chaired by Minister Eli Zakour with Hans van de Velde, Winair CEO and Hayden Newton, GM of the Airports Authority of TT, along with officials from both organisations.

Zakour welcomed Winair’s entry into the TT market and noted that the new service will enhance regional connectivity while supporting tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.

He described the new route as a positive development for both business and leisure travellers and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding air transport options and strengthening regional integration.

The ministry looks forward to working closely with Winair and all stakeholders to ensure the successful launch and sustainable operation of this service, further strengthening TT’s ties with the wider Caribbean region.

Winair is a regional airline based in St Maarten and has been in operation since 1961. Its mission is to enhance regional connectivity, particularly to smaller islands not always served by larger carriers.

Winair specialises in short-haul flights throughout the Caribbean and selected international routes. Its fleet includes four ATR 42 aircraft and five Twin Otters, turboprop aircraft optimised for short and medium-haul regional operations.