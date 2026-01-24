Poverty growing in nation

-

THE EDITOR: While the government is working 24/7 to raise revenue to run the country and fulfil promises made on the 2025 election campaign trail, poverty continues to grow in TT. The majority of people feeling the pain and strain are those at the bottom of the financial ladder.

Within a few months of the change in government thousands of workers were sent home, with many still struggling to make ends meet. And there are those who were already on the breadline.

With an economy that continues to suffer, jobs are hard to find. And it appears that those in charge do not have a clue about what is taking place.

The government's recent quest to curb lawlessness on the road is all well and good, not forgetting it is also a legitimate way of raising revenue. However, it is the poor who will suffer the most.

I recently saw a woman at a tyre shop with four "unworthy" tyres in her car trunk. The vehicle is her only way to make some money to feed herself and her children. She is broke, having lost her job with the cuts last year. This is the type of scenario many are facing. Unfortunately, when UNC wins, not everyone wins, and many continue to be left behind.

It is time we take a long, hard look at TT, and that includes our leaders. Crime will get worse in any country where poverty is present.

From my observation TT is at boiling point, and putting extra burdens on people is not a good idea. Many cannot handle it and are pushed into negative behaviours. I do not think beating up on society and calling our land of birth a “lawless dump” can inspire anyone. The people need words of encouragement. This to me is the way to go. Let us together work to make TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail