Naps Girls, BATCE students take President's Medal – while 105 schols awarded

Prof Prakash Persad, Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Training gives his remarks. -

The 2026 President’s Medals for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) will be awarded to Elizabeth Singh of Naparima Girls High School and Aliya Serrette of Bishop Anstey High School and Trinity College East (BATCE).

Government will also be disbursing 105 national scholarships totalling $35.8 million.

Tertiary Education and Skills Training Minister Prof Prakash Persad made these announcements in the House of Representatives on January 23.

He said Singh was the top performing student in the category which comprises environmental studies; information communication and technology; mathematics; and natural sciences.

Serrette is the top performing student in the category which comprises business studies; creative writing and performance studies; general studies; modern studies and humanities; language studies; and technical studies.

He said the 105 scholarships is an increase from the 2025 figure of 103 schols.

“On the recommendation of the Ministry of Tertiary Education and Skills Training, the Cabinet has agreed to the award of 105 national scholarships, comprising of 47 open and 58 additional scholarships, and further agreed to the award of two President’s medals,” the minister said.

Persad said 39 of the scholars are male and 66 are female.

“I want to remind the scholars that their performance during the period of their studies will be monitored by the scholarship department of the ministry, and therefore they are kindly urged to keep their cumulative grade point average up to the required and requested level.”

He congratulated Singh, Serrette and all the winners.

“The government, the ministry, the nation, their parents, families and schools are surely proud of their achievements. The nation looks forward to their contribution to national development upon the successful completion of their studies.”