Marcelle: Provide relief for citizens

VEX NYAN: St Ann's East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly on the attack during Private Members Day in the House of Representatives on Friday. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG - Faith Ayoung

Private member’s day in the House on January 23 resulted in a rambunctious sitting as Laventille West MP Kareem Marcelle asked the government to take note of the socio-economic impact of increased unemployment in communities and to provide adequate and meaningful social relief measures, with both sides accusing the other of firing workers and causing an economic crisis.

Marcelle’s resolution said that mass terminations and non-renewal of contracts across public bodies, state agencies and local government entities resulted in a perceived marked increase in unemployment in several vulnerable and at-risk communities, disproportionately affecting single mothers, female-headed households, youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, thereby intensifying food insecurity, school absenteeism, mental-health strain, and the risk of exploitation and social exclusion.

In piloting the motion, Marcelle said the UNC was governing with fear, evil, hate and intimidation. He said the firings had resulted in serious socio-economic shock that continues to affect thousands of households.

“Since the election on April 28, we find ourselves in a UNC-made crisis. They have declared war on the most vulnerable citizens of TT. The government came up with polices that were an attack on citizens, but before the elections, they loved everyone.”

He said many people who had done nothing more than apply for a job between 2015-2025 had lost their jobs because the government “made it a sin to look like/seem to be a PNM.

“In every single government body, where contracts came to end, even though there was need for them, because they applied for a job between 2015-2025, the government is sending them home.”

This drew the first of many objections from the government, who called his statements into relevance. Marcelle said he would not withdraw them and Speaker Jagdeo Singh said if he opened the gates, the opposition could not object to statements made by the government in their contributions. Marcelle was later called on to stop the hyperbole but continued.

Marcelle drew the government’s attention to the case of Richard Cooper, who was found unresponsive at his home after being laid off.

He called on the government to stop “with immediate effect the waging of war against most vulnerable of TT.”

Marcelle said the government had boasted of the best budget ever, but the measures being put in place were targeting vulnerable people. He said the mass recruitment promised by the government had not materialised.

Couva South MP Barry Padarath said the motion was baseless and based on a false premise. He said the government rejected the motion.

Padarath said when it was previously in power, the UNC had a programme to assist single mothers and children with disabilities and the PNM disbanded the programme. He said when the PNM came into power in 2015, there were 622,100 employed and when they left in 2025, there were 558,900 employed. He said 2015-2025 was a decade of debt and destruction.

He said there were many improper, unsustainable, unlawful practices from 2015-2025, including ghost rentals, ghost landlords, ghost leases and ghost Cabinet notes. He said the motion was a coverup and an attempt by the PNM to disguise what they had done in office.

“We must reject false narratives, we must never reward hypocrisy, we must never preserve the corrupt machinery by the PNM. When they say people should not have been terminated, they are asking for the corrupt arrangements to continue without addressing them.

“We are terminating the flawed contracts and getting rid of nepotism. No amount of sound and fury will detract government from the mandate given to change the trajectory of how things have been done.”

St Ann’s East Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly condemned the callous and tone-deaf governance of the UNC. She called on the government to bring immediate social relief as she said they had brought an economic crisis.

The former education minister said the economic crisis was similar to that in the 1980s which produced barrel children as parents went abroad to work. She said the negative effects of this required social and governmental interventions to break the cycle.

“We have a crisis now as over 40,000 people were fired summarily, with no plan for transition, of which over 20,000 were vulnerable women with school aged children. Parents are complaining they don’t have money to send their children to school. There are 40,000 children at risk of dropping out of school.”

Singh and opposition members asked multiple times what vulnerable children had to do with the motion. Gadsby-Dolly said school absenteeism and risk of social exclusion amount to a crisis, as referred to in the motion.

She said access to education took people out of poverty and asked how children would be able to be successful in later life without education. She also said many children rely on school meals.

Gadsby-Dolly said the country knows what the government response should be in a crisis, based on covid19.

“If a natural disaster would have grants and back to school grants, but under the unnatural disaster of UNC, nothing has been done. Nothing is forthcoming for our people, they have disadvantaged 40,000 children, a quarter of the school population. When Petrorin and Caroni closed, people received compensation, but when these 40,000 were sent home, no compensation was given.

“The PNM calls on the Education Ministry to tell us the plan to help thousands of children who are hungry, angry and frustrated with what happened to their parents. What is the plan to help children whose parents have lost their jobs? What is the hope for them if they can’t complete their education?”

La Brea MP Clyde Elder said it was hypocritical for the opposition to speak about firing workers, as under the PNM, Petrotrin, the Government Human Resource Services Company Ltd (GHRS) and the Tourism Development Company were closed summarily.

“Petrotrin workers received nothing since being sent home, while with TDC and GHRSL we had to take companies to court to get paid. For Arcelor Mittal, a private company, they sat on their hands.

“When you have government programmes like URP which are the lifeblood of criminal and gang activities, you have to take decisions in the best interest of communities.”

He said many social programmes had declined under the PNM

“Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses Programme (GATE) declined from 59,605 in 2015 to 15,491 in 2025. Helping You Prepare for Employment (HYPE) declined from 771 to 264 and Higher Education Loan Programme (HELP) from 2,023 to 612. Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) expenditure declined from $32 million to $15 million in 2024. You cannot preach relief after a decade of contraction and exclusion. That is hypocrisy at its highest.”

Malabar/Mausica MP Dominic Romain said his constituents were struggling in many ways as a result of the policies of the government.

Social Development and Family Services Minister Vandana Mohit said she was proud of her colleagues, who were working hard in the interests of the citizens of TT.

The House adjourned to a date to be fixed.