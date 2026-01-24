Kadeem Corbin helps Central grab point vs Army

Central FC striker Kadeem Corbin. Photo courtesy TTPFL. -

A 76th-minute goal from striker Kadeem Corbin earned last season's TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) runners-up MIC Central FC Reboot (18 points) a 2-2 draw with 2025/26 leaders and defending champs Defence Force (33 points) in their rescheduled clash at Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Grounds on January 21.

Just days before, the teams met at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago on January 17, with Defence Force earning a 1-0 win thanks to a stunning strike from central defender Shirwin Noel.

As the teams locked horns again, Defence Force winger Tyrese Bailey got the ball rolling for his team with a strike in the 17th minute. The sixth-placed Central mustered a response before the end of the half, with defender Alvin Jones notching a goal in the 35th minute – his first of the season. The fleet-footed Bailey restored the lead for the Army/Coast Guard combination before the end of the half as he scored in the second minute of stoppage-time to make it 2-1.

With the Army having the opportunity to stretch their lead atop the table to five points, the wily Corbin stopped them in their tracks as his second-half strike ensured the teams shared the points. Defence Force lead the standings by three points, with Club Sando (30 points) and Miscellaneous Police FC (27 points) currently second and third, respectively.

In the first game of the La Horquetta double-header, 1976 FC Phoenix (12 points) got a repeat of their result over Caledonia AIA (13 points) from January 17 as they again blanked them 2-0. In the previous meeting, two quick second-half strikes did the business for Phoenix against the ten men of Caledonia. In La Horquetta, Phoenix took a 1-0 lead to the break through a goal from Javon Williams in the 20th minute, with midfielder Ammari Alleyne securing the points with his goal in the 52nd minute.

With their fourth win of the campaign, Phoenix moved from tenth to ninth on the 12-team table, with Caledonia still in eighth.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force*13*10*3*0*30*12*18*33

Club Sando*13*10*0*3*33*7*26*30

Police FC*13*8*3*2*27*14*13*27

Prisons*13*8*2*3*22*12*10*26

AC Port of Spain*13*6*4*3*22*16*6*22

MIC Central FC*13*5*3*5*21*25*-4*18

Jabloteh*13*4*3*6*22*29*-7*15

Caledonia*13*4*1*8*23*26*-3*13

1976 FC Phoenix*13*4*0*9*16*30*-14*12

Eagles FC*13*3*1*9*20*28*-8*10

La Horquetta Rangers*13*2*3*8*11*30*-19*9

Point Fortin*13*2*1*10*10*28*-18*7