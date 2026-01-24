Jereem meets Lyles in 300m at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Trinidad and Tobago sprint star Jereem Richards will get a stern test of his early-season form on January 24 when he lines up in the men's 300-metre event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston from approximately 4.20 pm (TT time).

On a day packed with intriguing events, the men's 300m race will close off the programme with the 32-year-old Richards set to face 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles, 2016 World Indoor 60m champ Trayvon Bromell and 400m specialist Vernon Norwood, a two-time Olympic gold medallist with the US 4x400m men's relay team.

At last year's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Richards ran a stunning national record time of 43.72 seconds to land silver in the men's 400m final. Richards holds the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meet record with his 32.10s from the 2018 edition, with Lyles' indoor personal best over 300 metres being a 31.87s clocking from 2017. Norwood's personal best over 300 metres is 31.81s from 2022. This is set to be Bromell's first official 300m race.

This meet is the first World Athletics Indoor Tour gold meeting for 2026 and is expected to sharpen the athletes as they prepare for the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland from March 20-22.