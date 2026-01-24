Jereem eclipses Olympic champ Lyles for New Balance 300m crown

Sprinter Jereem Richards - World Athletics

Sprinter Jereem “The Dream” Richards had a dreamy start to his 2026 competitive campaign as he blasted to a golden finish at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at The Track in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 24.

Not only did Richards show mettle in his first showing for the new year, but he also eclipsed reigning Olympic 100m champion and eight-time world champion Noah Lyles into silver medal position by a hairline.

In the four-man 300m final, Richards was swift to shift gears across the short distance and crossed the finish line in a blistering 32.14 seconds.

Lyles, a clear favourite, kept pace with the Trinidad and Tobago sprinter, but Richards’ never-say-die spirit outpaced the decorated American to seal gold and kickstart his 2026 season in fine style. Lyles clocked 32.15s.

Eight-time American world relay title holder Vernon Norwood rounded up the medalists with his bronze showing in 32.38s, a personal best for him across the 60m.

Fellow American and former world indoor 60m champion came in at fourth in 35.36s.

Additionally, TT sprinter Leah Bertrand also had a podium start to her new campaign as she clocked an impressive 7.32 seconds to snare bronze in the women’s 60m final.

Running out of lane six, Bertrand finished behind eventual winner Dina Asher-Smith (7.08s) of Great Britain and silver medalist Brianna Listen (7.11s) of Jamaica.