Holy Name, St Joseph's Convent power to volleyball wins

Holy Name Convent Port of Spain's under-15 volleyball team. Photo courtesy Secondary Schools Volleyball League -

Holy Name Convent and St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain (SJCPoS) were both in fine form when Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSVL) action continued at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Tacarigua earlier this week.

In the Under-17 category on January 22, SJCPoS got a pair of straight-set victories as they got by Tunapuna Secondary and ASJA Girls' College Charlieville. In the first game, SJCPoS beat Tunapuna 25-17, 25-19 before breezing by ASJA 25-19, 25-6.

In another match, Tunapuna got on the board in a keenly contested clash as they defeated ASJA 25-17, 25-21.

In the Under-15 category on January 21, Holy Name Convent flexed their muscles as they rattled off three straight victories. Holy Name got victories over Naparima Girls' High School, Holy Faith Convent Couva and St Augustine Girls' High School. Against Naparima, Holy Name won the first set 25-7, before sealing the match with a 25-17 win in the second set.

Holy Name were pushed to the limit against Holy Faith, as the latter school took the first set 25-22, before Holy Name charged back to take the next two sets 25-16 and 15-9 to win the match two sets to one. Holy Name had it a bit easier against St Augustine as they won that match 25-15, 25-6.

"Naps" were also in winners' row as they got two wins. They defeated St Augustine 25-15, 25-20, while they also got by Holy Faith in straight sets, grabbing a 25-19, 25-23 victory in an intriguing matchup.

Holy Faith did get some reward for their persistence on the day, defeating St Augustine 25-12, 25-21 as they also got on the board in the Under-15 category.

The SSVL action was scheduled to continue on January 23 with boys' Under-17 matches being played at the Pleasantville Indoor Sporting Arena.