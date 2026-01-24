Grenadian singer Muddy pays courtesy calls on local ministers

Grenadian Soca Monarch, Alex "Muddy" Cuffie autographs one of his branded backpacks for Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Roodal Moonilal during a Courtesy call at his office this week. - Photo courtesy Overtime Media

Grenadian Soca Monarch and People's Choice Winner, Alex "Muddy" Cuffie paid a courtesy call to Minister of Energy, Roodal Moonilal this week at his ministry office, Tower C at the International Waterfront Centre on Wrightson Road.

There, Cuffie presented Moonilal with a gift bag token prepared by the Prime Minister's Office of Grenada, which included: a book of Grenadian spices, a pictorial journey though Grenadian Heritage, samples of Grenadian guava jelly and nutmeg jam, as well as a specially-made Muddy-branded backpack, which was also autographed by the artiste during the presentation, said media release.

Cuffie spoke fondly and warmly of his recent stay and performances thus far in Trinidad and Tobago and Moonilal expressed his personal love for Grenada and advised Cuffie of his close friendship with Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, while also wishing Cuffie "all the best for the 2026 Trinidad Carnival season".

Afterward, Cuffie said he was proud to represent his homeland and thrilled with the positive reception his song, Payroll has received in TT thus far, the release said.

"It's a great honour and pleasure for me to represent my country and I must say the people of TT have welcomed me with open arms and are showing a lot of love to the Payroll song and to my comrades here for the season as well. TT and Grenada have always had good relations and many families have relocated between our islands over time, so we are like family and with Blaka Dan as the reigning Soca Champion here also, it feels like an extension of our family here and we look forward to seeing many Trinis back in Grenada for Spice Mas 2026 as well..."

Muddy has been in TT since the first week of January and is booked to perform at A Team Events' A Class VIP Cooler Experience on January 25. The A Class event will feature many of the top Soca acts all backed by the A Team Band and is scheduled to rock the Cipriani Labour College Grounds in Valsayn from 5 pm-12 pm.