Flava Food Village debut a success

Scores of patrons at Flava Food Village for Patrice Roberts’ Always Us Concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on January 22. -

Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development has announced that The Flava Food Village (Flava), the newest addition to the Carnival 2026 calendar, continues to be a resounding success. This, after yet another overwhelming show of patronage at Patrice Roberts’ free live concert, Always Us, held on January 22 at Flava.

A media release said, Benjamin, accompanied by Peter Kanhai, chairman, National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago (NCC); Kevan Gibbs, deputy chairman, NCC; Iwer George, commissioner, NCC; Robert Abdool-Mitchell, commissioner, NCC; Mark Ayen, president, Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association and other ministry officials joined the scores of attendees at the Queen's Park Savannah to enjoy the night's electric performances.

Speaking on the event Benjamin said, "Flava Food Village is nothing short of incredible. The opportunity given to members of the public to enjoy such performances at no cost, the open stage for both our breakout and veteran artistes, the economic benefits to our local vendors and the unmatched display of our culture and community is the result of innovation and hard work by the new NCC Board, my ministry and our Carnival stakeholders. This year, through the addition of Flava Food Village we have made a difference, we have made an unforgettable impact. Carnival is here and it is happening."

The undeniable success of Flava is as a result of the dedication, foresight and vision of the ministry and the NCC's board. Benjamin took the opportunity to express gratitude to the board, the entire NCC team, the ministry’s executive and staff for their unwavering commitment and diligence toward making this initiative a premier space for not only Carnival but for our culinary arts, cultural identity and community development.

Benjamin, in the release, thanked members of the public for the overwhelming support and attendance at both villages especially in light of criticisms on the changes to the logistics of this year's production. Additionally, this year's Carnival, as always, lies on the foundation of the tireless efforts of our local artistes and the entertainment industry. A special extension of gratitude to Roberts and her band for the initiative taken in putting forward a free concert that was filled with the best of TT’s talent and energy.