Cooper, Ramharack shine in third-place match at T20 Blaze ... Positive end for Divas

Britney Cooper. -

THE TT Red Force Divas ended their Women’s T20 Blaze on a high note with a narrow seven-run win over Guyana in the third-place match in St Vincent, on January 23.

Batting first, Britney Cooper cracked 46 to guide TT to 104/7 in 20 overs, while Djenaba Joseph and Karishma Ramharack pitched in with 15 and 13 respectively.

For Guyana, Ashmini Munisar was the chief destroyer with 4/15.

In response, Guyana made a strong start but off-spinner Ramharack led the fightback with 3/13. The trio of Lee-Ann Kirby (2/10), Shalini Samaroo (2/16) and veteran spinner Anisa Mohammed picked up 2/17. Shabika Gajnabi struck 32 for Guyana.

Earlier in the day, Jamaica women ended their T20 Blaze campaign in fifth position by demolishing Windward Islands Women by ten wickets.

Summarised scores:

TT WOMEN 104-7 in 20 overs (Britney Cooper 46, Djenab Joseph 15, Karishma Ramharack 13; Ashmini Munisar 4-15, Danielle Manns 2-14) vs GUYANA WOMEN 97 in 19.4 overs (Shabika Gajnabi 32, Realeanna Grimmond 20, Latoya Williams 13, Sheneta Grimmond 12; Karishma Ramharack 3-13, Lee-Ann Kirby 2-10, Shalini Samaroo 2-16, Anisa Mohammed 2-17). TT won by seven runs.

WINDWARD ISLANDS WOMEN 62-9 in 20 overs (Zaida James 24; Vanessa Watts 3-5, Stafanie Taylor 2-13) vs JAMAICA WOMEN 65-0 in 3.4 overs (Chedean Nation 23 not out, Rashada Williams 21 not out). Jamaica won by ten wickets.