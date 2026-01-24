Central Sports begin league hat-trick hunt as local cricket season bowls off

TT Red Force batsman Kamil Pooran (left) after signing with Bess Motors Marchin Patriots for the 2026 TT Cricket Board Premiership I campaign. Photo courtesy Marchin Patriots -

Reigning TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I League champions Central Sports begin defence of their 2025 crown when they face Prisons at Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity, on January 24.

Central Sports are chasing a hat-trick of league crowns for the 2026 edition, having won the past two titles and asserting their dominance in the two-day format.

The defending champs, however, will be without the likes of TT Red Force opening batsman Kamil Pooran, who signed to last year’s league runners up Bess Motors Marchin Patriots for the new season. Pooran was a key player for Central Sports en route to the 2025 title.

Despite that, Central Sports remain fixated on chasing a potential three-in-a-row.

In other matches, Marchin Patriots bowl off against Yorkshire at Cunjal Recreation Grounds while Queen’s Park Cricket Club take on Merryboys at Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

A south clash between Victoria Sport and Clarke Road gets under way in Barrackpore while Preysal play host to PowerGen.

The new season also debuts a mid-week 30-over competition, which bowls off from February 3.

TTCB 2026 League Fixtures — Round One (January 24-25)

Premiership I

Merryboys vs QPCC I (Diego Martin)

Yorkshire vs Marchin Patriots (Cunjal)

Preysal vs Powergen (Preysal)

Central Sports vs Prisons (Felicity)

Victoria vs Clarke Road (Barrackpore)

Premiership II North

QPCC II vs Police (Queen’s Park Oval)

El Socorro Youth Movement vs Comets (Boundary Road)

Defence Force vs Monroe Road (QRC Grounds)

UWI vs Aranguez (Aranguez)

Premiership II South

Endeavour vs Cosmos (Endeavour)

Woodland vs MYO (Woodland)

Caldrac vs Club Sando (Gilbert Park)

Rousillac United vs Exchange (Rousillac)