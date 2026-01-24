Bishop Anstey, QRC get tight wins to start water polo season

The National Aquatic Centre, Couva. - File photo

Bishop Anstey High School (BAHS) and Queen’s Royal College (QRC) eked out thrilling victories when the 2026 Republic Bank Aquatics Sports Association of TT (ASATT) National Secondary Schools Water Polo League splashed off in fine style at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, on January 17.

In the girls’ open clash between BAHS and Holy Name Convent, just one goal separated the teams as the former school pulled off the exciting 15-14 victory. Abiah Halls was exceptional for BAHS and scored five of her six goals in the fourth and final quarter to help her school claim victory as they clawed back after trailing 11-8 after the third period. Mia Thomas was in the zone for Holy Name and scored eight goals in the losing effort.

In a boys’ open clash, QRC held off a late surge from rivals St Mary’s College to get an 18-15 win. After going behind in the first quarter, QRC powered to a 17-12 lead after three quarters, with nine goals being scored in that period. And though St Mary’s outscored them 3-1 in the fourth, QRC held on for the three-goal result.

Leading the Royalians were the pair of Javier Jordan and Aaron Villafana, who scored seven and six goals, respectively.

As the action switched to the Diego Martin Community Pool on January 18 for Form One play, Diego Martin Central, Holy Name and Fatima College were among the victorious schools.

Despite being led by a six-goal showing from Gia-Marie Plaza, BAHS’ Form One unit were just undone by Diego Martin, who got an allround team effort to win their clash 8-7. Taleyah Baker led Diego with a hat-trick.

Meanwhile, in boys’ Form One action, a nine-goal onslaught from Keston Brisaan powered Diego to a 15-5 whopping of St Mary’s. Andriel Williams chipped in with four goals for the Diego boys.

Also in boys’ Form One play, Fatima made a statement when they crushed Trinity College Moka 20-5, with Taylon Diaz pouring in 11 goals and Bradley Alexander adding five.

In other Form One matches, Holy Name whipped Providence Girls’ Catholic School 11-4 on the back of seven goals from Ariya Bolai De Matas, with St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain (SJCPoS) blanking Corpus Christi College 10-0. Cacique Darbeau scored four for SJCPoS, with Alyx Campbell netting three.