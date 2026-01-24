AG in Barbados – ZOSO Bill on hold

MY POINT IS: Independent Senator Francis Lewis makes his point as debate resumed on the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Bill, 2026 on Friday. At left is Independent Senator Candice Jones-Simmons. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT - OTP

AFTER three days of lengthy debate, the Senate is no closer to passing the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations-ZOSOs) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Bill, 2026.

The House of Representatives passed the bill on January 16. Debate on the bill began in the Senate on January 20 and continued on January 21. Attorney General John Jeremie opened debate on the bill in the Senate on January 20. But Jeremie was not present in the Senate on January 21 or January 23. Questioned after a sitting of the House on the same day, Leader of Government Busines Barry Padarath said Jeremie was out of the country on business and Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj was acting for him.

Padarath said, "There was not on any type of secrecy at all." He added Jeremie was required to represent TT at a meeting in Barbados. "These matters are gazetted for all and sundry to be aware of."

On January 21, Daniel Rasheeed was appointed a temporary government senator in place of Jeremie because he was "out of the country."

Debate on the bill will resume in the Senate on January 27.

The bill allows Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar as chair of the National Security Council, in consultation with the Commissioner of Police (CoP) and the TT Defence Force Chief of Staff, to declare certain areas in the country as ZOSOs for a maximum of 180 days.

The bill requires a three-fifth's majority for passage. In the Senate, this equates to 19 votes. Government has 15 senators while the Opposition has six and the Independents have nine.

As debate on the bill continued in the Senate, government, opposition and independent senators remained divided on different aspects of the bill. Government Senator David Nahkhid said Opposition Senators and most of the Independent Senators offered Government "nothing substantive to hold on."

He added, "I never see anybody target black people more than PNM." Nahkid cialed the PNM only sees "black people as a vote bank."

Nakhid repeated, "It all comes back to race. I fed up with the hypocrisy."

Temporary Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika complained to Senate President Wade Mark about Nahkhid claiming his presence in the Senate was due to his "blackness."

Mark advised Nakhid to refrain from making such comments.

Nahkhid obeyed Mark's instruction.

Independent Senator Candice Jones-Simmons said the Senate's role is not to obstruct but to scrutinise. "Scrutiny must never be sacrificed for expediency. This is a call to strengthen the state that we do not weaken the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Labour Minister Leroy Baptiste urged the Senate to work with government to save lives. He claimed the murders of young black men were being normalised over time. Baptiste said no positive intervention can happen in at risk communities until crime is stopped there. Government Senator Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj said she had no knowledge about criminal gangs until she was a student at the University of the West Indies' Mona Campus in Jamaica, where ZOSOs exist.

She claimed there were two TT's- one of boardrooms and shopping malls and one where the rule of the gun reigns supreme.

Chaitan-Maharaj said there was no reason why a child in Westmoorings could not grow up to lead a fulfilling life while a child in Sea Lots could not.

When the sitting began around 1.30 pm, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Phillip Edward Alexander says the intention behind the bill to reduce crime is perfect.

Alexander said there is no perfect way to fight crime. Politics aside, he expressed certainty that all senators had good intentions when it came to reducing crime and protecting people. Reflecting on the bill, he added, "The intention is perfect."

He rejected claims that government would use the legislation to target people based on factors such as race or political affiliation.

"Nobody in the government wants the power to lock down communities."

Alexander said, "Nothing in ths bill says it can be used politically."

But he claimed some senators during in the debate were basing their arguments on "naked political reasons."

Alexander recalled in 2006, under the then Patrick Manning administration, there were community security patrols in certain parts of the country which were providing communities with a degree of safety and security.

He said this programme was funded partly by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Alexander said this intiative was expanded in 2010, under the then UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government.

He claimed it was slowly phased out between 2016-2022, under the former Dr Keith Rowley government.

Alexander asked, "Why did PNM end programme that was working? Anyone can explain this?"

He questioned the commitment the PNM has to people it says it supports.

Alexander claimed the PNM "abandoned the people to runaway crime."

He said the UNC never sought to discriminate against anyone on the grounds of geography because as the government "it has a responsibility for the entire country."

Governmen senators thumped their desks as Alexander declared, "Thank God for Kamla Persad-Bissessar."

He reminded senators. "We all live in the same country."

Opposition Senator Melanie Roberts-Radgman said, "There is a difference between intention and outcome."

She referred to a sitting earlier in the week when Alexander's cell phone rang during the sitting and Senate President Wade Mark advised him to leave the chamber for a short period.

Roberts-Radgman said Alexander's intention may have been to look at his phone but the outcome was him being asked to leave the chamber. She expressed concerns about government not having proper consultations before bringing the bill to Parliament.

"Talk to the people, consult and come up with a wholesome and holistic solution."

Roberts-Radgman was comforted by the diverse views about the bill which were being provided by opposition and independent senators. She said this is in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the law.

"The system is working and I thank God for that."

Roberts-Radgman said the Constutition's powers are not geographic and protect the fundamental rights of all citizens "wherever we live."

Independent Senator Francis Lewis believed the bill was a useful starting point to curb violent crime and "give a hand" to communities that have suffered because of crime for many years.

Lewis said this measure should be temporary and not create a situation where the police assume more military-like powers in the conduct of their duties.

"The ZOSO law is experimental to TT."

He said it was important to learn from the success and failure of other countries in the implementation of these laws.

Lewis cited Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil as examples of countries with ZOSO laws.

He identified Sweden, Australia and New Zealand as nations which use certain operational aspects of the ZOSOs but not the actual law itself.

Lewis said the longer term solution to addressing crime is economic growth and the creation of opportunities for people/.

"We have to get this economy going."

Lewis said, "The short term result is not what you are looking for- need the support of the community."

He added at the end of the day one needs, "a solid team on a good wicket to deliver good results."

Persad-Bissessar has been was critical of the Independent Senators and questioned whether or not they would support the bill.

In a statement on January 21, Persad-Bissessar said," Over the past few days, during commentary on the zones of special operations bill, the country saw a parade of weak men and women opposing the bill and whose only goal appears to be the defence of violent criminals.

She added, "It’s amazing how the PNM and pseudo ‘independent’ groups have suddenly found their fake sense of humanity to defend criminals and gangsters.

Persad-Bissessar sad, "They don’t complain about how hard it is for ordinary citizens to live and survive here due to violent crime. But when your government takes measures against violent evil criminals to protect citizens, these weak men and women become experts in what are reasonable measures.

She added, "There are too many weak men and weak women in positions of influence who do nothing to protect you. Your government is here to protect you and your family. Criminals prey on fear. We will instil fear into criminals.

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles criticised Persad-Bissessar's statements, describing them as a divisive and reckless tirade, attacking anyone who dares to question her government’s legislation.

"These unacceptable insults and acts of intimidation clearly define how the Prime Minister intends to govern. This conduct reflects a Prime Minister who is losing control and resorting to fear, threats, and personal attacks to mask her failure to govern Trinidad and Tobago."

The Opposition, she continued, has raised serious and legitimate concerns about the ZOSO legislation.

"This law grants the State sweeping powers over ordinary citizens, including restricting movement, entering private homes, and suspending fundamental freedoms, all with weak oversight and limited safeguards."

Beckles said, "Rather than engaging with the law, the Constitution, or the facts, the Prime Minister has instead chosen bullying and name calling, recklessly accusing anyone who disagrees with her of siding with criminals."

She claimed, "This is a deliberate attempt to silence dissent and intimidate the population."

Beckles promised the Opposition will continue to stand for law, order, and justice, as well as the Constitution, human rights, and the rule of law."

"We will not be bullied into silence. We will defend the people of TT from abuse of power and tyranny. We will not allow fear to replace freedom in our beloved nation."

Independent Senators also defended themselves against criticisms about their independence.

In debate on the bill in the Senate on January 21, Independent Senators Michael Simon de la Bastide, SC,"Don't assume that we are PNM."

De la Bastide cautioned against certain parts of TT which are believed to be hot spots, and the people who live in them, being stigmatised, if these places are designated as ZOSOs.

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, SC, saidVieira said in a constitutional democracy, Parliament does not exist as a forum to applaud.

"Independent senators were not appointed to be predictable. They were not appointed to be loyal and they certainly were not appointed to be silent. Our role is to ask the uncomfortable questions."

Vieira said this role is particular important when laws expand certain powers and raise questions over the use of such powers.

"If that makes our contributions vapid, then I plead guilty." Vieira said vapidity in this context meant independent thought.

He assured the population, "this independent bench will continue to do the dangerous work of thinking carefully, speaking plainly and voting deliberately."

Vieira said this will happen even when it is unfashionable and even when "it is described as shallow."

